A British world champion boxer apologized for getting his trainer and gym-mate kicked off a flight after a coronavirus ‘prank’

Billy Joe Saunders, a world champion boxer from Britain, apparently called Delta Airlines to say a friend of his, who was due to board, had the coronavirus. He could be heard laughing on the call.

Saunders’ friend, his trainer Ben Davison, and gym-mate Josh Taylor were all apparently removed from the flight as a result.

Saunders denies it was a prank but offered an apology of sorts by saying he’s sorry if you were offended.

The WBO super middleweight world title holder was due to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on May 2 but the fight was never announced because of the pandemic.

Billy Joe Saunders has apologized after his trainer and gym-mate were both removed from a Delta flight when he called the airline and said the pair might have the coronavirus.

Saunders, a two-weight world champion boxer, has retrospectively insisted it was not a prank even though talkSPORT reported he was laughing at the time of the call.

The British fighter said he was concerned about the welfare of his trainer, Ben Davison, and gym-mate Josh Taylor, who is also a world champion boxer.

In an audio clip which surfaced Friday, Saunders can reportedly be heard calling Delta to say a friend of his had the coronavirus and was going to board a flight. He later said the friend, Davison, and Taylor, were all removed from the airline.

“Well done Billy Joe, your plan has worked,” Saunders’ friend said in a separate clip, according to The Mirror. “We are not on the flight now. We are in serious trouble, bruv. So, thanks for that. Me, Ben and Josh took off from the plane. We might have a 24-hour wait because they think we have [the coronavirus].

“They said it was not a laughing matter. They are not impressed with us – they think we were in on it!”

Saunders said he apologizes if it offended you

caption Josh Taylor. source Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Saunders later posted an apology of sorts on Twitter, saying he apologizes “if it’s offended you.”

He said: “[I] just wanted to clear a couple of issues up that I’ve seen flying around social media today. One of my best mates was in camp with me … he felt a little bit poorly, woke up feeling in a bit worse position. Anyway he made his decision to go back. I didn’t want him to go back.

“He was going with Ben Davison, who obviously trains me and stablemate Josh Taylor. Anyway they pulled him off the flight once I made them aware.

“When they pulled him off the flight he had his test and thank God he didn’t have coronavirus. Like I say, it’s nothing to be laughed at, a member of my family has just been diagnosed with it in the last 24 hours.

“But once the seriousness was gone and I knew he didn’t have it, then it became a bit of a joke that he missed his flight.”

“I’m very embarrassed about laughing about that because amongst friends it’s okay but it’s getting out to the public’s ears. So I just want to apologise to the public if it’s offended you.”

The pandemic affected a fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

caption Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez whacks Gennady Golovkin. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Saunders was days away from having a box office bout announced against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Insider’s No.1 boxer on the planet.

Insider sources with knowledge of the proposed fight said Saunders was one of two athletes with contracts arranged to fight Alvarez – the other being Callum Smith.

It appeared as though the decision was then left to Alvarez as to whom he wanted to fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 2.

Saunders recently credited Alvarez as the world’s best boxer, according to Sky Sports, but added that his best days are behind him.

“I believe that we’ve seen the best of him,” Saunders said. “We haven’t seen the best of me yet … on my night, as long as everything is bang on right for me, I believe I’ve got the beating of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.”

It is unclear whether the prospective Alvarez and Saunders bout will be postponed or just scrapped altogether, as ESPN reported last week that the Mexican middleweight has finalized a trilogy bout against long-time rival Gennady Golovkin in the fall.

ESPN reporter Dan Rafael said the third fight could take place in mid-September, the closest weekend of Mexican Independence Day, providing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic does not prevent it from going ahead.

