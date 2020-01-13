Billy Porter wore a custom jumpsuit that looks like a gown on the red carpet

caption Billy Porter at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Billy Porter arrived at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, ready to make a statement.

While photos from the event make it look as if Porter was wearing a two-toned green gown, the “Pose” star actually donned a custom Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit for the awards show.

Billy Porter wore a custom Hogan McLaughlin jumpsuit at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

Porter accessorized the jumpsuit with Lynn Ban jewelry and custom white platform boots by Coach. His chest and arms were also covered in hand-painted butterfly tattoos.

Billy Porter had butterflies across his chest and arms as a symbol for the transgender community.

The 50-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that the fashion moment was inspired by the late David Bowie.

In the caption, Porter wrote that the look “is inspired by the free-spiritedness of David Bowie and the 1970’s disco era – my all-time favorite. The hand-painted butterfly tattoos by @heyannabee continue my theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free.”

“Just like the beautiful ladies from @poseonfx, we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures,” Porter added.

Porter also told Entertainment Tonight that he wore the butterflies to honor the transgender community.

“The butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else,” he said. “So I wanted to honor my peeps tonight.”

In February 2019, the “Pose” star spoke to Vogue about the importance of sending a message with his red-carpet fashion choices.

“My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part,” he said.