Billy Porter asked fans to recreate his Met Gala look, and they delivered

caption Porter’s followers had fun recreating his 2019 Met Gala look. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images//Tony Elder

On Tuesday, Billy Porter launched the #billyporterfashionchallenge as a fun way to engage fans while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Pose” star asked his followers to recreate his 2019 Met Gala look using only items found in their homes.

Porter wore a custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds that included a dazzling pantsuit complete with matching 10-foot wings, a towering 24-karat gold headpiece, and custom Giuseppe Zanotti gold-leaf shoes.

“Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 Met Gala lewk and post a photo or video on Instagram. Be CREATIVE and have FUN!,” the post read. “I’ll share my favorites! Can’t wait to see what y’all come up with, hennies!”

Porter showed up to the camp-themed Met Gala in 2019 wear a custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds. He was carried into the event by six shirtless men wearing gold pants and jewelry.

“I think the rehearsal that we had the night before the Met Gala, with all the boys lifting me in costume, was something that I don’t think a lot of people going to the Met Gala do,” Porter told Insider in 2019. “Having a rehearsal for a Met Gala, I think that was a surprise to all – including myself.”

His whole outfit consisted of a dazzling pantsuit complete with matching 10-foot wings, a towering 24-karat gold headpiece, custom Giuseppe Zanotti gold-leaf shoes, and jewelry by Oscar Heyman, Andreoli, and John Hardy, according to Vogue.

In the same interview, designer David Blond said it took months to create each piece and that, in total, Porter wore “well over a million crystals, beads, and chains.”

caption Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Porter posted the challenge just a few days ago, and people have already started sharing their interpretations

Tony Elder, aka @forgotten_fabric on Instagram, did his best to recreate Porter’s look. His home finds included gold Christmas tree beads that he had bought on sale and a pair of cowboy boots that were previously spray painted gold.

“The wings of the look is actually a thrift store silk skirt that I tore the waistband out of and put on like a shrug. The pleats of it worked perfectly for the winged look,” Elder told Insider.

Elder said the best part of the challenge was scrounging around his apartment and thinking about things he’d never wear together in order to recreate Porter’s outfit.

“It was something fun to get you out of the humdrum of worrying, and I hope it inspires other people to be fun and silly too,” he said.

Sam Minnick, a 24-year-old living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also decided to take on Porter’s challenge. He told Insider that his fiancé, Marty Savolskis, was the one who saw Porter’s post and decided the two should try it using leftover gold fabric they had lying around from a theater set Savolskis had designed.

“We went through our closet and pulled out everything that was gold. The shoulder piece is actually a gold Halloween mask,” he said. “I put on my corset for shape, he draped the whole thing on me and pinned in place.”

Porter shared Elder and Minnick’s recreations on his Instagram Stories, and he is likely to continue posting others. The 50-year-old actor also labeled this as the first fashion challenge, meaning Porter probably has a number of tasks up his sleeve.

Representatives for Porter didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.