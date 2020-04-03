Bindi Irwin says she chose her wedding dress because it ‘mimicked’ the one her mom wore when marrying Steve Irwin

- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
- Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell during an impromptu ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25.
- In a new interview with People, the animal activist said her wedding dress was inspired by the one her mother Terri wore when marrying the late Steve Irwin in 1992.
- She also said she considered wearing her mother’s actual dress, but it didn’t fit right and would have needed alterations.
- Instead, Irwin chose a white, A-line dress with long sleeves made from lace, which “mimicked” Terri’s style.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Bindi Irwin honored her mother in a special way during her wedding ceremony.
In an exclusive interview with People, Irwin said she chose her dress because it “mimicked” the one her mother Terri wore when marrying the late Steve Irwin in 1992. She said she did consider wearing her mother’s actual dress, but it didn’t fit her properly. She also didn’t want to alter it, because it’s been in her family’s possession for over 50 years.
Instead, she turned to Australia-based Paddington Weddings, where she found an A-line dress with a lace bodice and long sleeves.
View this post on Instagram
March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!
Bindi Irwin’s dress looked a lot like the one her mother wore on her wedding day
In June 2019, Terri shared a throwback photo of herself and and her husband cutting their wedding cake. Just like her daughter, Terri wore a long-sleeved gown made partially from lace.
“27 years ago I married the love of my life,” she wrote at the time. “I was 27 years old. I have now lived in Australia exactly as long as I lived in America.”
27 years ago I married the love of my life. I was 27 years old. I have now lived in Australia exactly as long as I lived in America. pic.twitter.com/IISmNHZayr
— Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) June 5, 2019
Of course, Irwin’s gown did have a few standout details
Speaking to People, Irwin said the lace design of her gown featured a sunflower pattern, which reminded her of family and her father.
“When we would go on projects and drives together, we’d often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in,” she told People. “[The dress] was really special and beautiful.”
- source
- Handout/Getty Images
Irwin and Chandler got married during an impromptu ceremony with no guests
Irwin and Powell got married at Australia Zoo on March 25. Just one day prior, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that weddings could have no more than five guests for the time being to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
As a result, the couple was forced to change their wedding plans, inviting only Terri, Bindi’s brother Robert, and Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion.
“After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo,” Powell wrote on Instagram. “As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.”
View this post on Instagram
We’re finally married! ❤️ Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life. I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.
Representatives for Bindi Irwin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the full story on People >
- Read more:
- Bindi Irwin wore a classic gown with long lace sleeves for her impromptu wedding ceremony without guests
- Bindi Irwin and her husband are selling $50 vegan candles to celebrate their wedding
- Steve Irwin’s family announces it has saved 90,000 animals in Australia, and says admissions are surging as bushfires rage on
- Bindi Irwin wrote a touching letter to her father Steve Irwin, saying her brother will walk her down the aisle