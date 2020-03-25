Bindi Irwin wore a classic gown with long lace sleeves for her impromptu wedding ceremony without guests

caption Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin became engaged in July 2019. source John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell during an impromptu ceremony on Wednesday.

She wore a classic gown with lace sleeves for the occasion, and accessorized with a white headband.

Powell kept things more casual in a blue button-down shirt and khaki pants.

On Instagram, Irwin said they had to “change everything” about their wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up getting married with no guests present.

Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on Wednesday during a small, impromptu ceremony at Australia Zoo.

The daughter of late Steven Irwin shared the first photo from her wedding in an Instagram post, in which she’s seen wearing a classic white gown with long lace sleeves and a tulle skirt. To complete the bridal look, Irwin also donned a white headband on the back of her head.

The animal activist opted for a more casual look, donning a blue button-down shirt and khaki pants.

On Instagram, Bindi Irwin said she was forced to ‘change everything’ about her wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

At the time of writing, more than 436,000 people around the world have become infected with the novel coronavirus. Over 19,600 have died after becoming ill.

On Tuesday, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that weddings can have no more than five guests for the time being.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” she continued. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

Powell shared similar sentiments in his own Instagram post about the wedding

On Wednesday, Powell shared the same photo as Irwin on Instagram. He also included a statement about their wedding, writing: “We’re finally married!”

“Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life,” Powell said. “I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo.”

“As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time,” he continued.

The wedding included various tributes to Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin

According to Irwin, her wedding ceremony “celebrated life.”

“Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband, and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory,” she wrote on Instagram. “We shared tears and smiles and love.”

“Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other,” she continued. “To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance, and remember LOVE WINS!”

caption From left to right, there’s Robert, Terri, Steve, and Bindi Irwin in 2006. source Handout/Getty Images

Irwin and Powell became engaged in July 2019

Powell proposed to Irwin at Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday. At the time, she shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, and described Powell as the love of her life.

“Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness,” Irwin wrote. “I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. – Now let’s get married already!”

Representatives for Bindi Irwin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.