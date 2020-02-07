Here’s where you might recognize the ‘Birds of Prey’ cast from

caption “Birds of Prey” features some esteemed actors. source Warner Bros

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” features a cast with some familiar faces and some new ones.

Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn, which was previously introduced in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequels, is the film’s antagonist, Black Mask.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

DC’s “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” hit theaters on Friday, and you may already recognize some of its leads.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the action film is based on characters from DC Comics and features a cast of big- and small-screen icons, plus a few rising stars.

Here’s where you may recognize the “Birds of Prey” cast from.

Margot Robbie reprises her role of Harley Quinn. She was recently in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) and “Bombshell” (2019).

caption Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. source Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie memorably played Harley Quinn in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” and she’s been professionally acting for nearly two decades.

She has starred in several major films, including, “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), “Mary Queen of Scots” (2018), “I, Tonya” (2017).

She was recently nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for her role in “Bombshell.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Helena Bertinelli (The Huntress), a member of Harley Quinn’s gang. She is both a television and film actor.

caption Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Birds of Prey.” source Claudette Barius/ & DC Comics

Mary Elizabeth Winstead began her career on television dramas, appearing on the long-running NBC soap opera “Passions.”

She is perhaps most known for her role as Ramona Flowers in the cult-classic film “Scott Pilgrim vs the World” (2010) and for her recent work as Nikki Swango on season three of the anthology series “Fargo.”

Ewan McGregor plays a crime boss named Roman Sionis (Black Mask). His acting credits date back to the 1990s with films like “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.”

caption Ewan McGregor in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Although Ewan McGregor is probably most recognized for his role as young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” films, early in his career he also starred in the cult classic “Trainspotting” (1996).

You may also remember his face from “Moulin Rouge!” (2001), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and, more recently, “Doctor Sleep” (2019).

The actor also recently appeared on “Fargo” in 2017.

Rosie Perez is Gotham City police detective Renee Montoya. The veteran actor made her debut in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” (1989).

caption Rosie Perez in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

A star in both television and film, Rosie Perez’s breakout role was as Tina in “Do the Right Thing.”

She is also well-known for roles in films including “Fearless” (1993) and “White Men Can’t Jump” (1992).

Younger audience members may also recognize her as the voice of Click on the Nickelodeon cartoon “Go, Diego! Go!”

Jurnee Smollett-Bell plays Dinah Lance (Black Canary), who is also a member of Harley’s gang. Smollett-Bell has been acting since she was about 4 years old.

caption Jurnee Smollett-Bell in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Where you recognize Jurnee Smollett-Bell from may depend on your age and the type of projects you tend to watch.

The actor has appeared on a dozen episodes of “Full House,” where she played young Michelle’s best friend, Denise.

She’s also appeared on dozens of episodes of “Friday Night Lights” as Jess Merriweather and she recently led the historical drama “Underground.”

Over the past few decades, Smollett-Bell has also appeared on shows like “True Blood,” “On Our Own,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cosby,” and “The Defenders.”

She also starred in the classic 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou.”

Ella Jay Basco plays Cassandra Cain in “Birds of Prey.” This is her first feature-film role, but the actor has appeared on television.

caption Ella Jay Basco in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Ella Jay Basco is the newcomer of the crew, so you may not recognize her name or her face just yet.

Prior to playing a skilled pickpocket in “Birds of Prey,” Basco appeared on episodes of hit shows like “Veep” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Chris Messina appears as Victor Zsasz, one of the supervillains. You may recognize him from his work on TV shows or in comedies.

caption Chris Messina in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Chris Messina has been acting for decades, but some of his most notable roles were on hit series.

In recent years, he played Danny Castellano on “The Mindy Project” and Detective Richard Willis on “Sharp Objects.”

He’s also appeared in a number of comedies, such as “Julie & Julia” (2009) and “Made of Honor” (2008).

Read More: