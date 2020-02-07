16 details and references you may have missed in ‘Birds of Prey’

caption Margot Robbie wears an outfit emblazoned with the number 92, a nod to the year Harley Quinn was introduced on “Batman: The Animated Series.” source Warner Bros.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).”

Margot Robbie returns as an excellent Harley Quinn in the latest DC film.

While you’re focused on the performances of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Black Mask and Huntress, respectively, you may have missed some of the finer nods to the larger DC Comics universe.

From a corrupt detective in the comics to a nod to Harley’s animated roots, Insider rounds up some of the details you may have overlooked while lost in the rose-colored lens of Quinn’s colorful Gotham.

When Harley is in her onesie, you can see she has a stuffed beaver.

caption Bernie gets a tutu in “Birds of Prey” and was also featured in the film’s marketing. source Warner Bros./DC Comics

That’s a nod to Harley’s taxidermied beaver Bernie from the comics who she believed could speak with her.

Harley is seen at a roller derby briefly in the film.

caption Harley’s roller derby outfit is a one-piece instead of the two-piece outfit she wears in the comics. source Warner Bros., DC Comics

In the movie, Harley roller skates and takes out some people in the rink for fun.

If you’re familiar with the comics, you’ll recognize this as a nod to a job she gets in 2013’s Harley Quinn No. 1 in the rather violent renegade roller derby. Harley is given the team name Killer Kwinn, which she’s not thrilled about.

The number on Harley’s derby outfit has a small nod to the character’s origins.

caption The number on Harley’s derby outfit is a nod to her animated roots. source Warner Bros.

Harley wears the number 92 on her sleeve at the roller derby. The character’s first appearance was on the first season of “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992.

Her first appearance with the Joker can be seen above on episode 22, “Joker’s Favor.”

Harley tells patrons in Roman’s club that she’s not a dummy. She has a PhD.

caption A scene from “Suicide Squad” shows Harleen treating the Joker. source Clay Enos/Warner Bros

She’s not lying. Before Dr. Harleen Quinzel became Harley Quinn she was a psychologist at Arkham Asylum who was treating the Joker.

Harley decides to blow up Ace Chemicals after she and the Joker break up.

caption This scene was heavily teased in the trailers for “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros.

Ace Chemical isn’t just the place where the Joker was transformed into the iconic Batman villain, it’s the same place where he pushed Harleen into a vat of chemicals to bleach her skin as well and transform her into Harley Quinn.

Harley blew the place up to get rid of the physical reminder of her origin story and connection to the Joker.

Harley Quinn channels an iconic Marilyn Monroe outfit.

caption Harley Quinn is seen during a performance of “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” in “Birds of Prey.” source Warner Bros./20th Century Fox

During the film, Harley is seen dressed as Marilyn Monroe’s character from 1953’s “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” The big change here is that Quinn has an updated version of the gown with pants instead.

Costume designer Erin Benach told Insider they almost did a completely different outfit for Quinn here.

“It wasn’t even really on the page or decided amongst us that it would be the same Marilyn outfit,” said Benach “There were talks of it being something totally different and new, like way more Harley.”

The idea to transform the iconic look and update it came to Benach while in a research library.

“I remember the moment where I just went, ‘Oh my God, the best idea is just to take the exact Marilyn outfit and put her in pants. Turn it into pants,'” said Benach. “It was just a light bulb moment. It hit and I told [director] Cathy [Yan] and Cathy was like, ‘Brilliant. Done. Do it.'”

Harley gets a pet hyena after her break up, a nod to her animated roots.

caption Harley has one hyena instead of two in the film. source Warner Bros.

Harley and the Joker share two pet hyenas, Bud and Lou, in “Batman: The Animated Series.” Their names were a nod to comedy duo Abbott and Costello.

The two also appeared in DC’s Harley Quinn comics as Budsie and Louie. 2019’s animated film “Batman: Hush” changed things up by adding a third hyena and naming them after The Three Stooges.

Margot Robbie told Comicbook.com Harley only has one hyena in “Birds of Prey” because of the film’s budget. In the film, Harley gives her pet a completely different name.

Harley’s hyena is named after Bruce Wayne.

caption Ben Affleck played the last version of Bruce Wayne who Harley interacted with in “Suicide Squad.” source Warner Bros.

Harley tells Cassandra Cain she named the hyena after “that hunky Wayne guy,” aka Bruce Wayne.

Little does Harley know she named her hyena after Batman.

Harley also wears a dog tag featuring Bruce on her new necklace.

caption A closer look at the necklace on the right shows a soda tab, pill, key, and other miscellaneous items Harley has attached to her new homemade necklace. source Warner Bros., Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Benach also designed a jewelry line based on Harley and the “Birds of Prey” looks with Billie Valentine. The above necklace features charms, including the Bruce dog tag and a fishhook.

Hot Topic is currently selling a version of the necklace, seen above, which retails for $16.90.

Derek Wilson plays detective Tim Munroe in the film who has appeared in a very specific comic.

caption Tim Munroe as he briefly appears in 2005’s Gotham Central issue No. 32. getting killed by Poison Ivy. source DC Comics

Munroe is not a random name. In the comics, he’s a corrupt cop who killed an orphan who Poison Ivy was looking after. As a result, Poison Ivy kills him and his partner.

Maybe that’s a way to bring Poison Ivy into the fold in the future. Munroe appears in 2005’s issue No. 32 of Gotham Central. In “Birds of Prey,” Harley orders number 32 off the Chinese menu from her landlord Mr. Keo.

A small reference is made to Dinah Lance’s mother, who is also named Dinah.

caption Dinah Drake Lance can be seen in Secret Origins issue No. 50 from the 1990 comic above. source Warner Bros./DC Comics

Her name isn’t mentioned, but if the film is referring to Dinah Drake-Lance then she’s the first version of the Black Canary. Both of them possess the power of the canary cry, which is the high-pitched sonic scream Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s character used in the film.

When Harley raids the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) searching for Cassandra Cain, she passes by a poster of Captain Boomerang.

caption Did you notice Captain Boomerang’s face in the GCPD? source Warner Bros.

Harley points it out before leaving the room, saying she knows the guy in the poster.

It may have been tough to make out, but it was Jai Courtney’s character from 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” in which Harley Quinn appeared. Courtney is supposed to reprise his role in next year’s “The Suicide Squad.”

Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey head to Amusement Mile.

caption Amusement Mile always looks rather dreary. source Warner Bros.

That’s Joker and Harley Quinn’s headquarters in various video games and animated series and films. It’s usually in a Coney Island-like area. Joker looks like he has abandoned the place in the film.

The funhouse location reminds us of previous versions of the area we’ve seen in Telltale’s Batman game and “Arkham City.”

A few Joker laughs can be seen written inside the Amusement Mile hangout.

caption The letters are written in red on the window where the women gather. source Warner Bros.

If you look at the windows in the Amusement Mile setup, you can see the words “Haha” written a few times over in a familiar scrawl.

They look similar to the ones tattooed on Jared Leto’s Joker.

Not tough to miss, a drawing of the Joker hangs in Harley’s apartment that she uses for target practice.

caption Harley’s quite the artist. A sketch of Jared Leto’s Joker is the most we see of him in the movie. source Warner Bros.

More importantly, the Joker is referred to as the “Jester of Genocide,” one of his less commonly used nicknames in addition to Clown Prince of Crime.

The Birds of Prey costumes are a nod to their comic looks.

caption It’s just a more refined, updated look. source Warner Bros./DC Comics

Renee Montoya, Dinah Lance, and Huntress are seen in royal blue outfits as they take on the name of the Birds of Prey as vigilantes.

Though a little different in color, they remind us of the matching looks worn by the “Birds of Prey.” Above, Black Canary and Huntress are seen with Batgirl on the comic cover of issue No. 17 of Batgirl and the Birds of Prey.