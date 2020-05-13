20 birthday gifts to brighten up celebrations spent in quarantine

source Williams Sonoma

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, milestone events like birthdays and graduation ceremonies have shifted to hands-free or socially distant forms of celebration.

Although celebrating the birthday of someone you love – while unable to physically be with them – can be difficult, a small gift or experience can help make it feel like you’re right by their side.

We also noted gifts and experiences that are entirely hands-free, to protect those who are quarantined or practicing self-isolation and unable to open a door to receive deliveries.

See also: 23 small gifts and gestures for friends or family members who are having a hard time self-isolating or social distancing

Typically, birthdays are filled with treats, gifts, and experiences surrounded by loved ones. However, with the rise of the novel coronavirus, socially distant festivities have replaced longtime traditions. While a hands-free or virtual birthday celebration isn’t quite the same as spending the day with family and friends, the right gift can help make you feel as close to them as possible under the circumstances.

We gathered a list of gifts, gestures, and tools that can help brighten the day of anyone celebrating a birthday while social distancing. Many of the items included below do involve opening the door to receive a package or interacting with the person making the delivery, so please keep that in mind when arranging deliveries. As such, we’ve noted all opportunities to select hands-free deliveries.

Regardless, it’s our hope that these gifts can provide some much-needed joy to your loved ones on their special day.

Keep reading for 20 birthday gifts that will add cheer to a socially distant celebration.

A tailor-made card and treat box

source Greetabl

Greetabl, from $13, available at Greetabl

A go-to among the Insider Reviews team for a reason, Greetabl creates completely customizable cards that can include a small gift inside. Upload a favorite photo or include fun treats like Sugarfina, and it can almost feel as though you’re physically with them.

A celebration from six feet away

source Amazon

Poster making supplies, available at Michaels and Amazon

Birthday parades have been all the rage lately, which essentially involves gathering friends and family, creating posters to tape onto your cars, and driving by the guest of honor’s home to wish them a happy birthday.

If you’re looking to do something similar, you can start from scratch with poster materials of your choice, or opt for a pre-made kit if art isn’t your thing.

A tie-dye kit for clothes

source Walmart

Tie-dye kits, from $15, available at Walmart and JOANN

Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends at the moment, and it’s an excellent birthday-at-home activity as well. If you’re celebrating a friend who lives nearby, the two of you can tie-dye outside together from a distance, so long as you follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for social distancing. Or, send it to your loved one to give them a fun way to spend their day, with something new to wear at the end of it.

A treat box to sweeten the day

source SugarWish

Sugarwish custom treat box, from $19.98, available at Sugarwish

A socially distant birthday can still be pretty sweet. With Sugarwish, you choose the number of treats, and an email will prompt the recipient to browse Sugarwish’s selection for their favorite candy. They choose the arrival date, so as long as they wait until it’s safe to receive deliveries, making Sugarwish an ideal option for those celebrating while self-isolated or quarantined.

This is a partially hands-free option. Receiving the Sugarwish delivery will require opening a door.

A cake that explodes with joy

source Williams Sonoma

Flour Shop Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit, from $59.99, available at Williams Sonoma

Flour Shop, a New York City-based bakery known for its signature Rainbow Explosion Cake, collaborated with Williams Sonoma to brighten up birthdays nationwide. The Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit comes with all of the essentials needed to bake an awesome birthday surprise.

A postcard with personality

source Amazon

Friendship Maintenance: 30 Postcards to Say How Much You Freaking Care, $11.25, available at Amazon

These postcards strike a delicate balance between witty humor and unconditional love and read as though you and your friend are speaking face-to-face. Many cards in the set are a great fit for birthdays, while others can be used to send love to anyone who may need it at the moment.

A box with all the birthday essentials

source Etsy

Birthday box, from $25, available at Etsy

Etsy has no shortage of unique, handmade creations, and its selection of custom-made birthday boxes are no different. Whether craving a day at the spa, a Disney trip, or a classic birthday party, there’s an option for nearly every interest and age bracket, across all budgets.

A new take on hard seltzer

source Uncommon Goods

Hard Seltzer Making Kit, $35, available at Uncommon Goods

This interactive kit includes all of the instructions and materials necessary to create grapefruit hard seltzer. If hard seltzer isn’t their drink of choice, they can try out a bartending e-learning course catered to their drink of choice.

A new skill taught by an expert

source MasterClass

Masterclass All Access Gift Subscription, $180, available at Masterclass

Masterclass features a series of field experts and celebrities who teach everything from cooking to business leadership. Whether missing their favorite in-person class or looking to pick up a new skill, Masterclass is an excellent place to start.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A deliciously unique gift box

source Mouth

Birthday in a Box, from $70, available at Mouth

Mouth’s curated food boxes are among our favorite food gifts due to their unique concepts and reliable delivery. Mouth’s Birthday in a Box is no different, featuring brightly colored treats such as cotton candy popcorn and birthday marshmallows.

A classic bouquet

source 1-800-FLOWERS

A birthday bouquet, from $29.99, available at one of our top flower delivery services

Flowers rarely disappoint – they’re a simple, yet elegant way to remind someone you’re thinking of them. Flower delivery services like The Bouqs Co. and Urbanstems create bouquets specifically designed for birthdays, which makes for a hassle-free browsing experience.

A cake fit for a celebration

source Milk Bar

Milk Bar Birthday Cake, $50, available at Milk Bar

Milk Bar’s Birthday Cake is a staple for a reason. It’s beautifully constructed while tasting like the classic confetti cake we’re all nostalgic for from childhood. As a more affordable option, the B’Day Truffles are also a hit.

A frame that wears its heart on its sleeve

source Framebridge

Heartstagram 11×11 frame, $39, available at Framebridge

Framebridge will frame just about anything, whether a favorite Instagram photo or a college diploma. This adorable heart-shaped photo frame will remind any recipient of just how much you love them, regardless of distance.

Silky pajamas perfect for all-day lounging

source Summersalt Instagram

Summersalt Cloud 9 Silky PJ set, $95, available at Summersalt

This unbelievably soft, breathable pajama set will add variety to anyone’s at-home wardrobe. Summersalt is one of our top places to buy women’s loungewear because of its versatility, ranging from this silky set to cashmere fit for the work from home lifestyle.

An entertaining game for artists

source Uncommon Goods

Art Out of the Box Solo Drawing Game, $20, available at Uncommon Goods

For those that are artistically inclined, this game will shift them right out of any artist’s block and leave recipients feeling creatively fulfilled. Since it’s a solo game, it’s an especially fun gift to send to those who may be practicing social distancing on their own.

A knitting kit for beginners

source We Are Knitters

Nick Blanket Knitting Kit, $98, available at We Are Knitters

This knitting kit makes an excellent way to pass time while at home – plus, it creates a cozy blanket for more time spent on the couch. We Are Knitters positions this kit as a beginner level, so newfound knitters can learn as they go.

A birthday gift for bibliophiles

source Book of the Month

Book of the Month Gift Membership (3 months), from $49.99, available at Book of the Month

When it comes to sorting through books, sometimes the abundance of options does more harm than good. For those that love to read but aren’t as great at making decisions (guilty), Book of the Month is a good option as they’ll choose one of five popular titles to read each month.

source Birchbox

Birchbox gift subscription (3 months), from $30, available at Birchbox

A gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life (or a newbie that wants to try some products before committing), Birchbox provides a monthly array of beauty samples with the option to purchase full-sized products later. If they purchase any of the sample products, they’ll be rewarded loyalty points for the Birchbox Shop, too.

A celebrity surprise

source Cameo

Cameo video message, from $15, available at Cameo

If you can’t physically be with a loved one on their birthday, a video surprise from someone they admire might just be the next best thing. From athletes to influencers, Cameo’s impressive selection can make for a lovingly personal surprise.

This is a completely hands-free option.

A virtual wall of cards

source Kudoboard

A Kudoboard of virtual birthday wishes, free for up to 10 kudos and then from $5.99, available at Kudoboard

Kudoboard has become the Insider Reviews team’s default for birthday surprises – it’s essentially a virtual bulletin board of messages, gifs, and photos for the lucky recipient. While in-person surprise parties are off the table, a surprise Kudoboard has the same element of personality.

This is a completely hands-free option.