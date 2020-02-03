Bitcoin posts its best January in 7 years as traders view it as a safe haven amid coronavirus fears

source David Ryder/Stringer

Bitcoin gained 31% in January 2020.

It was the best January performance for the digital currency since 2013.

Bitcoin gained as investors piled into the asset looking for a safe haven amid coronavirus fears that weighed on stock, bond, and oil markets.

The price of bitcoin surged 31% in the first month of 2020, posting its best January performance since 2013.

The rally may be fueled by investors piling into bitcoin amid a coronavirus outbreak that’s weighed on stocks, bonds, and oil markets. So far, the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 360 people and infected more than 17,000 in just a few weeks.

As markets have gone sideways on coronavirus concerns, it’s correlated with bitcoin’s rise, wrote Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a financial services firm, in a note Monday.

“Why have investors been piling into bitcoin recently? Because it is increasingly regarded as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty,” Green wrote. Bitcoin has been considered a safe-haven asset in the past, and is sometimes even compared to gold as something investors can buy that’s somewhat protected from volatile market swings.

Bitcoin “shares characteristics of the traditional yellow metal including being a store of value, being perceived as being resistant to inflation, and a hedge against turmoil in traditional markets,” Green said.

While bitcoin can also be a volatile asset, Green thinks its trajectory will “remain upward” until the coronavirus peaks.

The cryptocurrency might have also had some help in that trading resumed in Asia this week after markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. That means that money sitting on the sidelines last week is back in play in the markets, CNBC reported.

In addition, bitcoin has enjoyed more and more mainstream support over the years. In 2019, the biggest bitcoin trust provider, Grayscale Investments, had a record $608 million in inflows. Most of that money was from institutional investors and hedge funds, according to Grayscale.