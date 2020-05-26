‘I can’t breathe’: Black man dies after Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 8 minutes

caption Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, left, and Mayor Jacob Frey. source Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images

A disturbing video shows a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes on Monday.

Floyd, who is black, became unresponsive at about the four-minute mark. A police statement on Tuesday said he had been experiencing “medical distress” and died later that evening.

The FBI and state authorities are investigating Floyd’s death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

“I believe what I saw, and what I saw was wrong at every level,” Frey said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A video circulating on social media on Tuesday shows a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeling on a black man’s neck for several minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” the man says in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

“Relax,” the officer, whom local news outlets identified as Derek Chauvin, says.

The man, later identified as George Floyd, died shortly after the incident.

A police statement on Tuesday said two officers were responding to “a forgery in progress” on Monday evening. It said Floyd “physically resisted officers” but that the officers handcuffed him.

The video, published on Facebook, shows the officer thought to be Chauvin kneeling on him for nearly eight minutes.

“His nose is bleeding,” a bystander can be heard saying.

“He ain’t even doing nothing,” another person at the scene says. “You could have put him in the f—ing car by now. He’s not resisting arrest or nothing.”

“Please, man, I can’t breathe,” Floyd says several times. At about the four-minute mark of the video, he stops moving.

“He’s not responsive right now, bro,” a man says. “Does he have a pulse?” a woman asks.

The video shows a crowd growing and a second officer standing in front of the officer. The first officer continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck until ambulance workers arrive with a gurney to carry Floyd away.

Floyd was transported to a local hospital and died later that evening, the police statement said. It also said that the officers called an ambulance after “he appeared to be suffering medical distress” and that that the officers used body cameras during the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the FBI and state authorities were investigating Floyd’s death.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Frey said that regardless of the investigation’s outcome, Floyd “should be with us this morning.”

“I believe what I saw, and what I saw was wrong at every level,” he said, adding, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

“Our community continues to be traumatized again, and again and again,” said Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins, who represents the neighborhood where the incident took place. “We must demand answers.”

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.