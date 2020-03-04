Southern black voters carry Joe Biden to huge victories on Super Tuesday

caption After winning the South Carolina Primary, Democratic nomination hopeful Joe Biden speaks at University of South Carolina in Columbia. source Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated among Southern and older black votersin Super Tuesday’s 14 Democratic primary races.

Biden won 63% of black voters in Virginia, 72% in Alabama, and about 60% in Texas and North Carolina, according to exit polling.

The former vice president won 61% of black voters in the South Carolina primary last weekend and trounced Sen. Bernie Sanders by nearly 30 points in the state.

Tuesday’s results undermine Sanders’ argument that Biden is surging solely as a result of support from the Democratic Party “establishment.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden was carried to sweeping victories in at least eight of Super Tuesday’s primary contests by Southern black Democratic voters.

Biden dominated among black voters across the South, winning 63% in Virginia, 72% in Alabama, and about 60% in Texas and North Carolina, according to exit polling. Biden also won a majority of black voters in California, where they make up just 10% of the electorate.

This comes after the former vice president won 61% of black voters in the South Carolina primary last weekend and defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders by nearly 30 points in the state.

But Sanders did make inroads with young black voters in some states. In Texas, he won 51% of black voters under the age of 35, according to exit polling. Overall, he showed strength with his base demographics: voters under 40, Latinos, and progressives.

Tuesday’s results undermine Sanders’ argument that Biden is surging solely as a result of support from the Democratic Party “establishment.” Biden does have that support locked down – and he was boosted by recent endorsements from several of the moderate former candidates in the primary – but he has a deep well of support among certain groups of working class voters of color.

Biden also found strong support on Tuesday among older voters across racial groups and suburban voters.

In a span of 72 hours, black voters are clearing the field and clarifying this race in a way that the first two contests simply did not and could not. — Errin Haines (@emarvelous) March 4, 2020

‘Black voters are not the establishment’

A host of reporters, commentators, and Biden’s aides pushed back on Sanders’ argument that the political establishment is behind Biden’s success.

“Black voters are not the establishment, we are politically paralyzed by the establishment,” Bree Newsome Bass, a prominent filmmaker and activist, tweeted. “Which is why we need to be challenging the establishment & not passively reinforcing it.”

New York Times political reporter Astead Herndon tweeted on Tuesday night that it was black voters in South Carolina, not the Democratic establishment, that “saved” Biden’s campaign. Herndon added that the claim that black voters would take their cues from white voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, where Biden performed poorly, is racist.

I’ve heard black voters particularly in the South be described as low information, the billionaire class, the establishment, etc. My momma ain’t none of them. She just trust Biden more than Bernie. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 3, 2020

Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior adviser, echoed that sentiment on Tuesday night.

“People who keep referring to Black voters as ‘the establishment’ are tone deaf and have obviously learned nothing,” she said.

Many Democrats argued that the 2020 Democratic primary will be decided in large part by black voters.

“Let’s dispense with the false narrative we heard that Black voters wait for White voters in IA to tell them who to vote for,” Lily Adams, Sen. Kamala Harris’ former 2020 communications director, tweeted. “If anything, there’s far more evidence of the opposite – many Democrats waited to see who the true base of the party (AA voters) would back.”