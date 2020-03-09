Marvel released a new trailer for ‘Black Widow,’ and it shows the titular character coming face-to-face with a new villain named Taskmaster

- source
- Marvel/Disney
- Marvel released the final trailer for “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson’s standalone superhero movie that hits theaters on Friday, May 1.
- In the trailer, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow admits that she “made mistakes and a lot of enemies” prior to becoming an Avenger.
- Florence Pugh’s Yelena explains that Taskmaster, the film’s central villain, “controls the Red Room,” which comic-book fans will immediately recognize as the program that manipulates women and transforms them into assassins.
- The trailer shows car chases, explosions, and characters from Natasha’s inner circle battling Taskmaster – including Yelena, the Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
