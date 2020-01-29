Blake Lively wore a pair of quilted shorts in 40-degree weather

caption Blake Lively attending a segment for “Good Morning America” in New York City on Tuesday. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Blake Lively is currently promoting her upcoming film, “The Rhythm Section,” which is in theaters January 31.

Lively arrived at “Good Morning America” on Tuesday wearing a pair of quilted shorts, despite the 40-degree weather in New York City.

Lively wore a head-to-toe marigold outfit from Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Blake Lively continues to prove that she is willing to take risks in the name of fashion.

The actress arrived at “Good Morning America” on Tuesday wearing a pair of quilted Fendi shorts, despite the 40-degree weather in New York City. She paired the high-waisted shorts with a sparkly yellow-and-brown checkered knit sweater and a white button-down blouse from the same designer. On top of that, she added an oversized trench coat that retails for $2,890.

The 32-year-old star completed her look with a pair of lace-up burgundy booties by Valentino.

caption Blake Lively wore quilted shorts in 40-degree weather on Tuesday. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Lively has been pictured wearing a number of fabulous outfits while promoting her new film, “The Rhythm Section,” which is set to be released on January 31.

She was spotted leaving “Good Morning America” in a Max Mara teddy coat, a Ulyana Sergeenko silk dress, and six-inch red-and-black Louboutin heels with blue crystals.

caption Blake Lively left “Good Morning America” wearing a blue outfit. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Later that day, Lively changed again, donning a head-to-toe Alaïa ensemble. She paired the brand’s poplin classic shirt with a long velvet skirt and studded lace-up booties.

caption Blake Lively was seen in a different outfit later in the day on Tuesday. source Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Lively made her red-carpet return on Monday after giving birth to her third child in 2019. She attended a screening of “The Rhythm Section” in an off-the-shoulder velvet dress from Dolce & Gabbana, leather gloves, and knee-high Louboutin boots. She took it the extra mile by pairing her all-black outfit with a dazzling Lorraine Schwartz necklace made from South Sea pearls, diamond chains, and a 50-carat Colombian emerald, according to People.