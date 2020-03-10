Former Bloomberg campaign staffers are reportedly being offered the chance to keep their work iPhones and laptops as a type of severance — but they’ll have to pay taxes on them if they do

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign had promised workers that they would be employed through the election in November, but some staffers abruptly lost their jobs after the candidate dropped out of the race, according to a report by The New York Times.

The workers received an email telling them they can keep their work-provided iPhones and laptops “as a token of our appreciation,” according to the report.

Staffers would have to pay taxes on the devices if they kept them, the report said.

Former campaign employees were told in an email that “we sincerely appreciate your commitment and dedication over the past few months!” according to the report. “As a token of our appreciation, we are offering you the opportunity to keep your laptop and iPhone.”

It’s unclear whether the campaign offered any other form of severance to the staffers who were laid off. The campaign did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

The email said the devices ranged in value from $1,400 to $1,700 and that employees would have to pay taxes on them, the report said.

Employees on Bloomberg’s presidential campaign had been offered higher salaries that were nearly double those of most other campaigns, and had been promised employment through the election in November.

Bloomberg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination last week after spending more than half a billion dollars on his campaign and only winning American Samoa on Super Tuesday. After suspending his campaign, Bloomberg endorsed Joe Biden for the nomination.

Former workers were asked if they wanted to be referred to another campaign, and if they would consider moving to Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin.

The Bloomberg campaign told The New York Times that the election will come down to those 6 battleground states. The campaign said “it’s imperative that we invest there with staff and infrastructure. Staff who were working in non-battleground states and would like to learn about future opportunities in the battleground states are being asked to let us know so we can consider them for jobs there.”