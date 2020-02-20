Republicans, Democrats, and pundits from all sides tore Mike Bloomberg apart after a dismal performance at his first debate

caption Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City in Las Vegas on Wednesday night at the ninth 2020 Democratic presidential debate. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Bloomberg’s first performance on the Democratic debate stage has been widely criticized by Democrats, Republicans, and pundits.

The billionaire’s rivals targeted his company’s use of nondisclosure agreements with female staff alleging harassment and his support of stop-and-frisk policies when he was mayor of New York City.

Commentators on both sides of the political spectrum also noted that Bloomberg seemed ill-prepared to defend himself Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Fox News hosts, Democratic rivals, political pundits, journalists, and President Donald Trump all slammed his performance, but the campaign said the attention showed Bloomberg was a “winner.”

The performance of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City at his first Democratic presidential debate has been widely criticized by Democrats, Republicans, and pundits from all sides.

Bloomberg – who had not qualified for a presidential debate before the one Wednesday night in Las Vegas – was attacked by multiple rivals within the event’s first few minutes, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts emerging as his most vehement critic.

Off the debate stage, Bloomberg’s performance was also torn apart by both the left and the right. Prominent Democrats, like the former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang and Barack Obama’s former adviser David Axelrod, criticized the billionaire’s performance, as did President Donald Trump and his aides as well as Fox News commentators.

Here’s what they had to say:

caption The Democratic candidates onstage before Wednesday night’s debate. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Trump and other conservative figures leapt to attack

Trump on Thursday morning mocked Bloomberg on Twitter as “stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent,” calling his performance “perhaps the worst in the history of debates,” and launched more personal attacks on his height.

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Some of Trump’s closest allies had similar criticisms.

The White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, speculated that Bloomberg’s performance in the debate had deflated interest in him as a candidate.

Participating in tonight's #DemocraticDebate was among Mike Bloomberg's worst business decisions. Before now, Bloomberg had the airwaves to himself, an adoring media chattering about his "electability", an air of mystery, curiosity & anticipation that distinguished him. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 20, 2020

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign who was previously a special assistant to Trump, also said Bloomberg’s decision to enter the debate was a mistake.

Reminder – @MikeBloomberg chose to be in this debate. Mistake. — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) February 20, 2020

Democrats also had scathing criticisms about his performance

Many of Bloomberg’s Democratic critics also slammed his performance.

Warren made a campaign ad out of the footage of her taking on Bloomberg during the debate, in which she targeted the use of nondisclosure agreements after female employees alleged discrimination or harassment at his company, Bloomberg LP.

Mike Bloomberg got a number of women—who knows how many—to sign non-disclosure agreements for sexual harassment and gender discrimination. He needs to release the women from the non-disclosure agreements so we can hear their side of the story. Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/qJEI2PT6T5 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign also produced an ad using clips of his debating Bloomberg over Bloomberg’s endorsement of stop-and-frisk as mayor of New York City. That policy had disproportionately targeted black and Latino men.

Whether you’re in the Oval Office or on our party’s debate stage: racial profiling is wrong. Period. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/eeBqyEU9LB — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 20, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also tweeted a clip of Bloomberg struggling to respond to Sanders’ challenge over stop-and-frisk.

In order to beat Donald Trump we are going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of our country. Mr. Bloomberg’s record of stop-and-frisk is not going to do that. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/GD2CwkGi5b — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2020

Yang, who recently became a CNN commentator after dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, said that Bloomberg did not seem prepared enough to answer questions about his record.

"I don't think he was coached hard enough," CNN commentator Andrew Yang says about Michael Bloomberg's first #DemDebate. "The fact that he did not have those answers at his fingertips lets me know categorically he was not properly prepared for this debate" https://t.co/qOa0Zz8VpV pic.twitter.com/4wVN3ZK4Ld — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 20, 2020

And Axelrod, a Democratic campaign strategist who served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, listed Bloomberg’s performance as the worst of the night. “Kind of a disaster so far,” he tweeted during the debate.

Thus far: Strong nights for @PeteButtigieg and @EWarren. @BernieSanders is game; taking incoming but still on his feet. @JoeBiden seems more energetic and engaged. @AmyKlobuchar is having a bad night. @MikeBloomberg, kind of a disaster so far. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 20, 2020

Media analysis also wasn’t favorable to Bloomberg

During the debate, the Vox reporter Aaron Rupar said Bloomberg never recovered after being criticized by Warren in the first few minutes.

Warren’s opening salvo on Bloomberg set the tone for the rest of the debate. He was unable to come back from this. pic.twitter.com/tHwoRL7Soc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial features editor, James Taranto, joked that Bloomberg would win if he could get everyone to stop talking about the debate by signing an NDA – like the ones he was criticized for using at his company.

Bloomberg wins the debate, assuming he can get everyone who watched it to sign an NDA. — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) February 20, 2020

FiveThirtyEight’s founder and editor-in-chief, Nate Silver, also noted that Bloomberg’s perception in betting markets crashed during the debate.

Prediction markets are sometimes dumb but don't remember someone crashing this much over the course of a debate (well, 45 minutes of a debate). https://t.co/ZI23B7WN1W pic.twitter.com/pln3L3QCNO — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 20, 2020

The outlet’s coverage of Bloomberg’s performance was also pretty scathing, with one reporter summing it up as “Bloomberg Had A Really Bad Debate. Like … Seriously.”

Silver argued, however, that “the media shouldn’t proclaim Bloomberg’s campaign dead (or anything close) without seeing the evidence.”

Business Insider’s Grace Panetta wrote that Bloomberg “crumbled under pressure” and “failed at every turn to mount a strong or even coherent defense of himself and his record.”

Similarly, The New York Times said Bloomberg “looked very much like the out-of-practice politician he was before his tardy entry to the presidential campaign in November” and “did not make a good first impression.”

The former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly also tweeted that Bloomberg was the “big loser” of the night and said he was “not prepared for obvious attacks.”

And the Fox News host Sean Hannity shared a clip of Warren slamming Bloomberg, writing: “See ya Mike.”

See ya Mike pic.twitter.com/yKZn38y8Ru — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 20, 2020

The conservative commentator and Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro said people were right in saying Bloomberg had an “awful” night, but he was also critical of Sanders, the frontrunner in recent polls.

Everyone pointing out that Bloomberg had an awful night — you're right. But debates are about moments. Bloomberg had some terrible ones. But Bernie had one brutal one too. And the other candidates were too busy tearing each others' guts out to take advantage. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s campaign said criticism meant he’s a ‘winner,’ and he’s ‘just warming up’

The Bloomberg campaign claimed victory after the disastrous performance, however.

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, said in a statement after the debate: “You know you are a winner when you are drawing attention from all the candidates. Everyone came to destroy Mike tonight. It didn’t happen. Everyone wanted him to lose his cool. He didn’t do it. He was the grownup in the room.”

Bloomberg campaign statement on the debate pic.twitter.com/09E2uDosPQ — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 20, 2020

The statement also said Bloomberg had successfully targeted Sanders and would improve.

“He was just warming up tonight,” the statement said. “We fully expect Mike will continue to build on tonight’s performance when he appears on stage in South Carolina next Tuesday.”