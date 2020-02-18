Mike Bloomberg’s new plan to crack down on Wall Street echoes those of Bernie Sanders and AOC

caption FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg attend a campaign event in Chattanooga source Reuters

Bloomberg rolled out a plan to crack down on Wall Street that mirrors proposals from Sanders and AOC, notably the inclusion of a financial transactions tax.

It calls for tougher oversight of the largest Wall Street banks and to strengthen consumer protection laws.

It’s a reversal from Bloomberg’s past stance on financial regulation, as he warned Democrats against taking “punitive actions” on Wall Street that could harm the economy while serving as New York City mayor in 2010.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday unveiled his plan on crack down on Wall Street. It includes a financial transactions tax that also draws support from primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The proposal called to reinstate stricter oversight for the biggest banks on Wall Street and to shore up consumer protection laws governing payday lending and financial advisers. It would also set up a special team within the Justice Department to investigate bankers and fight corporate crime.

The former New York City mayor also seeks to merge Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government housing giants.

“We need to make the financial system work for every American,” Bloomberg said in a tweet about his proposal. He added that Trump has rolled back critical protections under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law designed to prevent another financial collapse.

“I won’t let him get away with it,” the billionaire media executive said.

The plan marks a reversal from Bloomberg’s past stance on tougher regulations on Wall Street, the sector where he first amassed a $63 billion fortune selling financial data.

While serving as New York City’s mayor in 2010, Bloomberg urged Democrats against taking “punitive actions” that could harm US economic growth, Politico reported at the time.

The inclusion of a 0.1% financial transaction tax on every stock and bond traded echoes proposals from Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, underscoring the Democratic Party’s shift to the left in the decade since the 2008 financial crisis. The latter co-sponsored a House bill last year to slap the tax on securities transactions and curb high-frequency trading.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg also endorse the idea of a tax on Wall Street transactions. Still, Sanders has gone a lot further than Bloomberg, as the Vermont senator has proposed breaking up the biggest banks on Wall Street.

Bloomberg’s rise in the polls has encountered backlash from progressives arguing the self-funded billionaire is buying the election with his personal fortune. Recently, a string of resurfaced comments also caused trouble for the campaign.

During a 2008 interview, Bloomberg linked the end of a discriminatory mortgage-lending practice targeting black Americans known as “redlining” as a cause of the financial crisis.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg introduced a plan to raise $5 trillion in new tax revenue from the wealthiest Americans and corporations. It would partially roll back the Trump tax cuts and raise the top marginal tax rate on income.