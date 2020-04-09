I drove a $178,000 BMW M8 Competition convertible to find of the lavish drop-top could combine power and style — here’s the verdict

caption A beautiful beast: the BMW M8 Competition. source Matthew DeBord/Insider

I tested a 2020 BMW M8 Competition convertible, stickering at almost $180,000.

My M8 had a potent, 617-horsepower V8 under the hood, along with a flashy interior.

At nearly $180,000, the M8 was a well-optioned move-up from the $126,000 BMW M850i convertible I tested last summer.

The M8 is expensive, but it’s worth it, if you’re in the mood to reward yourself.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Let us ponder the state of BMW M GmbH, which I usually refer to as M Sport, the high-performance division of Bayerische Motoren Werke and purveyors of sinister beasts – the most ultimate of the Ultimate Driving Machines.

Right now, you can get an M2, an M4, an M5 – and an M8, which is the car under consideration for this review. That’s three coupés/convertibles, but just one sedan, until the M3 and the four-door version of the M8 arrives.

The M version the 8-Series is a first, and there are two levels available: one with a 600-horsepower V8; and one with the same V8 uptuned by 17 horses and bearing the “Competition” designation. That’s the two-door drop-top that BMW loaned me for a week.

The weather in the Northeast wasn’t exactly ragtop friendly, but I did my best. And truth be told, you don’t need to drive in the open air to experience the thrills that the M8 offers, in abundance.

Read on to learn more:

Say hello to the 2020 BMW M8 Competition Convertible! The beastly two-door landed at our New Jersey test center wearing a “Brands Hatch Gray Metallic” paint job — and a little ahead of warmer weather in the Northeast, so top-down motoring conditions weren’t ideal.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Honestly, while the M8 looks OK with the top up, with top down, it’s better. My tester stickered at $180,245, after a gas-guzzler and destination fee. It also boasted about $23,000 in extras, in all. Base price: $155,500.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

This is a handsome set of wheels.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

I’ve always been a fan of two-door bimmers, going back to the E30 of the 1980s.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Now that’s more like it! Yes, the M8’s rump is a tad hulking, but it’s not terribly out-of-proportion with the sleeker front end.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

I got a preview of the M8 when I tested the M850i convertible last year.

The BMW signature kidney grille was nicely blacked-out on my M8, and very much stretched to fill a lot of the fascia.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

BMW’s ever-evolving headlight array features handsomely against the gray livery.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The blades of the grille are rimmed in chrome, and the legendary BMW badge occupies its familiar position on the hood.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The back end looks significantly worse with the top up.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Straight on is its best angle.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The soft top retracts in about 20 seconds and stows in a compartment between the rear seats and the trunk.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The entire operation is controlled using a single button on the center console. The M8 lets you know when the top is completely stowed.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Just as BMW does a fine job with headlight design, so it handles tail lights with a deft touch.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The M8 badging means that the 8-Series has been given the full-on M Sport treatment. Additionally, it’s an M8 Competition, which takes the performance up another notch.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Some stuff is modest, such as the spoiler lip on the truck lid.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Other stuff is more overt, like the carbon-fiber package that’s visible on the side-view mirrors, for example.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The M Sport badge also shows up on this stylish side vent. And yes, there’s more carbon fiber.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Those are M carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers behind the 20-inch bi-color, multi-spoked wheels.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The rubber on my tester was a set Michelin Pilot Sport run-flats.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

While the M8 isn’t as impractical as, say, a Porsche 911, the convertible top means that trunk space has to be sacrificed. I did what I could to cram a few days’ worth of groceries in there, but …

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

… The overflow rode shotgun.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Let’s talk drivetrain. The M8 has a potent, up-tuned 617-horsepower, 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending the oomph to an all-wheel-drive system. (The V8 makes 600 horsepower before the Competition treatment adds an extra 17.)

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

My tester didn’t come with official fuel-economy documentation, but I calculated less than 20 mpg combined, and the M8 demands premium petrol.

Let’s step inside. The M8 I tested had a very dramatic “Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino Leather” interior.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Quilted steerhide was abundant.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

But perhaps the coolest feature was the heated headrests — a good thing for top-down motoring in cooler weather.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The headrest heaters are activated with a pair of buttons on either side of the convertible control.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The M8 is ostensible a 2+2, but with normally-sized adults in the front seats, legroom in the rear rapidly disappears.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

An M Sport badge on the center stack tells you how much extra money you spent on your car!

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The joystick shifter, like all joystick shifters, is incredibly annoying, although once you get the hang of it, the action is fine.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The start/stop button is suitably bright red, and an array of additional controls activate various drive modes.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Once you strap into the Ultimate Driving Machine’s cockpit, you’re confronted by a whole lot or German motoring seriousness, from the thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel to the digital instrument cluster.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The M8 Competition has both paddle shifters and a pair of “M” toggles. The latter can be programmed for custom driving modes, so that you never have to take your hands off the wheel and can change modes on the fly.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Otherwise, the steering wheel is a typical multifunction, with the adaptive cruise control controls on the left and media to the right.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

When BMW first introduced its infotainment system, it was derided. But over the course of about two decades, it’s come a long way. It’s still a warren of submenus, but the basics — GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, USB, and media — all work quite well.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The puck-and-buttons interface might not be for everyone in the era of touchscreens-only, but I’ve developed some muscle memory with bimmers, and at this point can operate the system without taking my eyes off the road.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

Wireless charging has become an essential luxury-car feature, and the BMW M8 has it, neatly tucked away into a compartment behind the cupholders.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is a $3,400 extra, but it offers quite glorious listening, especially for jazz.

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

So what’s the verdict?

source Matthew DeBord/Insider

The BMW M8 Competition ragtop belongs to a genre of vehicle that I think of as rewards for life lived according to the disciplined application of skill or talent to lucrative purpose. Translation: Nobody needs a 617-horsepower convertible with a orange interior that can do o-60 mph in three seconds, but somebody wants such a machine, and for them the M8 is preferable to a harshly sprung sports car or a high-velocity automotive plaything with no back seat.

A toy for grownups, then.

There’s never been an 8-Series M car before, so purchasing one of these is historic, if that matters to you. (The M8 has also replaced the M6 in the BMW lineup, so you currently jump from M2 to M4, then to M5 and M8, if you’re working your way up – and at the moment, the M5 is the only sedan.)

The M8 Competition is a genuinely fantastic car, but it is a throwback. It’s purpose is to convey an affluent owner, at great speed, from point A to point B, with limited luggage and perhaps one companion along for the scenic, top-down ride. One might term this “stately pleasure.”

Of course, with a o-60 mph time of about three seconds and a top speed that tickles 200 mph, not to mention all those M Sport goodies – Comfort, Sport, Sport-Plus, and Track drive modes, plus all the customizable permutations – and a suspension-and-handling demeanor that is indeed race-worthy, the M8 is more than a straight-line, high-velocity cruiser. It’s muscle in a smashingly tailored suit.

In other words, a whole lotta car. Maybe too much, to be honest. While the 850i is suave, the M8 is sort of violent. In a good way, but still. The drivetrain’s digital brain, in say Sport-Plus mode, wants to put the power to the rear wheels and genuinely burn much rubber. I drove the M8 right before I got into a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, which boasts an uncannily composed all-wheel-drive setup that cannot be flustered by mortals; but the M8 Competition, while not exactly insane, nurtures a spirit of greater threat. It reminded me of a German take on something like a Shelby Mustang GT350.

The segment that the M8 Competition proposed to lord over does appeal to me. I like sport coupes and grand tourers with great big engines up front and cramped seats in the back. The sheer impracticality of these machines suggests a life well lived, culminating in frivolous discernment and a no-apologies attitude.

You have other, more naff ways to spend $180,000. But the M8 lets you maintain your dignity, while still unleashing the demon, when the mood strikes. And the mood strikes often.