‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk renovated the house his parents have lived in for over 30 years, and the transformation is stunning

caption Bobby Berk renovated his parents’ Missouri home. source Christopher Smith for Bobby Berk

“Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk took a break from renovating homes for the Netflix series to give his parents’ home in Mount Vernon, Missouri, a makeover with the help of Build.com.

The Fab Five member told Insider he’s dreamed of renovating his parents’ home since he was a child.

Berk created an open-concept floor plan for the house’s main level, allowing his mother and father to spend time together when she’s in the kitchen and he’s in the living room.

He also advised others remodeling their homes to double their budgets and estimated renovation times.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bobby Berk has wanted to renovate his parents’ home since he was young.

caption Bobby Berk renovated his parents’ home. source Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

“Ever since I was little, I’ve wanted my parents to renovate their home,” he told Insider. “I used to sit in the space and plan out all the little things that I wanted to do.”

“They have lived in that house for over 30 years and it was filled with so much love, but the house itself needed some love.”

When Berk’s mother mentioned wanting to make some changes in the kitchen, he took the opportunity to give their whole home a makeover in collaboration with Build.com.

“My parents were the ultimate inspiration for this project,” Berk said of the new design he created for the space.

caption Berk designed the renovation based on his parents’ needs. source Marisa Vitale

“I wanted to create a space that was first and foremost comfortable and functional for them,” he said.

The home had an existing farmhouse style, which Berk wanted to lean into with the redesign, along with some modern updates.

“Their love of the outdoors, the modern farmhouse architecture, as well as neutral colors, was all the inspiration I needed to infuse my own design elements with their home to make it a brand new space for them while still letting it feel like ‘their’ home,” Berk explained.

The main floor’s transformation was the most dramatic, as Berk knocked down walls to create an open-concept space.

caption The main floor has an open-concept design. source Marisa Vitale

“Opening up most of the walls on the bottom floor to be one big space was my favorite part,” Berk told Insider of the renovation.

“My father loves to sit in the living room and my mom loves to be in the kitchen,” he said. “Before we remodeled these rooms were totally separated, but now it is one big room.”

“I love hearing that they are in the same space but different rooms both doing what they enjoy doing. By creating an open concept on the bottom floor, it opened up so much more for hosting, dining, and comfort,” Berk added.

Additions like painting the fireplace black gave the space a modern feel.

caption The fireplace was painted black. source Marisa Vitale

“I lean much more minimal and streamlined when it comes to my own space,” Berk said of the differences between his parents’ design preferences and his own.

“My parents, however, love a more layered look and one that is a bit more traditional.”

“On top of that, I wanted to be authentic to the farmhouse style architecture that it had and not feel like a total departure. We took that farmhouse and gave it a modern look by using traditional elements in modern ways,” he said.

The fireplace is traditional, but the black paint gives it a bold update.

The main floor also got a face-lift through new flooring.

caption The main floor got new flooring. source Marisa Vitale

“Flooring is one of the most important elements in a home. It adds personality, depth, and literally grounds you,” Berk said.

“Floors need to be resistant and uphold the weight and traffic they receive, while still staying beautiful over time, and these floors do just that.”

“We got them from Build.com and they could not have been more perfect for the project,” he said of the wood floors in his parents’ home.

“You can completely transform your space by swapping out your flooring.”

The dark cabinetry keeps the modern theme running throughout the kitchen.

caption The kitchen has black cabinets. source Marisa Vitale

Berk noted that if you can only renovate one room in your home, the kitchen is often a good choice because it can give your home the highest resale value.

“But if going in your bathroom every morning to take a shower depresses you, then renovating your bathroom might be a better bet,” he said.

“I always say that people should design their homes to make them happy. So ask yourself which room makes you the least happy and start there. “

Berk said that you should expect a renovation to take longer than you expect.

caption Renovations typically take longer than expected. source Marisa Vitale

“Find someone you trust for construction,” he said. “Double your time, double your budget, and double your trust in the ones you hire.”

“It can be a lengthy process, but it’s all worth it in the end.”

For instance, this renovation took longer than Berk anticipated, which caused him stress.

caption Berk was worried about his parents having to stay out of the home. source Marisa Vitale

“Having the project take longer than we had originally expected is almost everyone’s claim to fame when renovating, but for me, this was extra sensitive because I had asked my parents to move out of their home,” he said.

“It’s hard enough telling a hero that you need a few days to be in their space to make it livable and desirable, but it’s an added layer of sensitivity when it’s your parents who are homebodies and have specific needs.”

“I always say, ‘double the time and double the budget,'” he said when it comes to renovations.

Berk also advises people to do extensive research before beginning a renovation.

caption Research makes renovations smoother. source Marisa Vitale

“I always tell people to do your research and find more than one quote before you start,” he said.

“You will quickly learn about the process by getting different bids and hearing different perspectives and opinions.”

“They were shocked,” Berk said of his parents’ reaction to the renovation.

caption Berk’s parents loved the renovation. source Marisa Vitale

“To see the home that they had been in for over 30 years have a completely different look is probably shocking for anyone,” he said.

“Once they got their bearings and walked through each space, they were so excited to start using the open plan that we created for them.”

You can read more about the renovation, including before-and-after shots, on Berk’s website here.