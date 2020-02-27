I spent a day in Boise’s hippest neighborhood and can see why it’s been named one of the best places for millennials to live in the US

caption Boise is so hot right now. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

TripAdvisor named Downtown 8th Street in Boise, Idaho, one of the coolest hipster neighborhoods in the US in 2018.

I spent a day wandering around the neighborhood to check out its trendy restaurants, stylish cafes, hip bars, and quirky shops.

Highlights included a superb cinnamon roll, incredible tacos, a $9 cocktail, and live music at a fun dive bar with $5 drinks.

Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018, according to Forbes, and was ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

On a recent trip there to see why Boise was booming, I slept in a giant potato, ate an Ice Cream Potato, explored Idaho wine country, and generally enjoyed very good and inexpensive food. But I think a lot of what makes Boise such an attractive spot for millennials is its 8th Street/Downtown neighborhood – no wonder TripAdvisor named it one of the coolest hipster neighborhoods in the US in 2018.

I spent a day exploring the neighborhood, and can see why people primarily from California, Washington state, and Utah are moving to the Idaho capital en masse.

Welcome to 8th Street.

caption Eighth Street is lit up at night. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Eighth Street is a strip in Downtown Boise, but basically the city’s hip epicenter.

caption Eighth Street is only a few blocks within Downtown. source Google Maps

According to the Downtown Boise Association, 53.2% of people living in the Downtown area are under the age of 35.

caption The Bittercreek Alehouse has 40 beers on tap. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The area’s filled with craft breweries, swanky bars, trendy restaurants and cafés, colorful murals, and quirky shops.

caption There are colorful murals all over the place. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It basically caters to millennials, which may be part of the reason why Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes, and ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

caption The Funky Taco has lots of creative tacos. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

In 2018, TripAdvisor named 8th Street/Downtown Boise one of the country’s coolest hipster neighborhoods.

caption Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Whereas public transportation in Boise is pretty lacking, 8th Street/Downtown is a super walkable part of town.

caption There’s not a lot of public transportation in Boise. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The architecture is a pretty hodgepodge mix of beautiful historic buildings featuring turrets and intricate stonework, and run-of-the-mill, boxy modern ones.

caption The architecture is eclectic. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The Egyptian Theater with its colorful frescoes was a personal favorite of mine.

caption The Egyptian Theater opened its doors in 1927. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Across the street, I had breakfast at Goldy’s, a local favorite. While the Spicy Chicken Eggs Benny was delightful, the enormous cinnamon roll was life-changingly good. It was light and fluffy, and the cream cheese frosting was sticky perfection.

caption The cinnamon roll at Goldy’s is massive. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Next door, I stumbled across a stylish men’s pop up shop named Marshall Goods that wouldn’t have been out of place in Brooklyn or Los Angeles. In fact, the owner, Lucas Marshall, 29, is a recent LA transplant.

caption Marshall Goods sells stylish men’s duds. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

A block off of 8th Street, I found myself on the Basque Block, home to a museum, cultural center, market, and various restaurants. Boise has one of the largest Basque communities in the US with around 15,000 people of Basque heritage.

caption Basque Country is in the north of Spain and shares a border with France. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I loved the Basque Market, where I saw people eating tapas and drinking wine at noon on a Friday.

caption I loved the giant paella pans hanging on the walls. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

As I walked around 8th Street, one thing struck me: There were close to no chain stores. Besides a West Elm and a North Face store, I couldn’t spot a familiar chain to save my life.

caption The stores are mostly local. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The shopping around 8th Street was quirky and unique, and many shops proudly featured signs like “handmade and local” and “we heart Boy-see” (the correct way to pronounce Boise, I learned).

caption There are lots of stores selling local items. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

A friend of mine from Idaho recommended Banana Ink, which she described as selling “cool Idaho souvenirs that are all locally designed.”

caption Banana Ink sells locally designed souvenirs. source Yulia N./Yelp

It’s only once you leave the immediate 8th Street area that you begin to see familiar national chains, such as Trader Joe’s and Chick-Fil-A.

caption The further from 8th Street you get, the less walkable it becomes. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Back on 8th Street, there were many cool-looking restaurants and bars.

caption Eighth Street is essentially just one bar or restaurant after the next. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Fork is a local favorite …

caption Fork is a farm-to-table American restaurant. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

… As is Guru Donuts.

caption Guru Donuts make artisanal doughnuts in all sorts of creative flavors. source Guru Donuts/Boise

As a caffeine-addicted New Yorker, I have high standards when it comes to coffee. I think Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.

caption I had a delicious cappuccino at Neckar Coffee. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

In Boise, there are not only plenty of cafés, but they are also all very stylish. Downtown Boise alone boasts around 21 cafés, according to the Downtown Boise Association.

caption Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

On 8th Street, I had a $2.85 iced coffee at Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters.

caption Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters has a prime location on 8th Street. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Iced coffee in hand, I made way down Freak Alley.

caption Freak Alley is a block full of colorful murals and graffiti. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Freak Alley is a block full of colorful murals and graffiti. It’s described as an “evolving art gallery,” and said to be the largest outdoor gallery in the Northwest.

caption The art changes annually. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I felt like I was back home in Brooklyn when I grabbed lunch at the bright and airy A Café, though the illusion was shattered when the bill for my delicious BLT with a giant side salad was $9.

caption A Café has excellent salads and sandwiches. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Next door, Neckar Coffee beckoned with beautiful, spacious digs, and stylish customers typing away at laptops.

caption Neckar Coffee was recommended to me over and over. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Boise is home to seven breweries and six taprooms, as well as a distillery, though Bittercreek Alehouse, which has 40 beers on tap, is a local favorite.

caption Bittercreek Alehouse has $2 half-pints. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I had a $2 half pint of beer, as well as a cocktail for $10, and excellent $12.75 chicken wings.

caption My cocktail included gin aged in a whiskey barrel. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I wandered around a little more, and checked out the Idaho State Capitol.

caption The Idaho State Capitol. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

By now, however, one thing was becoming clear: Downtown is quite small, and its 8th Street epicenter even smaller.

caption 8th Street in Downtown is only a handful of blocks long. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

So I simply kept walking all the way down to the Boise Greenbelt, which surrounds the Boise River, passing Boise Art Museum and the Idaho State Museum on the way.

caption The Boise Art Museum is right by the Greenbelt. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller

According to Google Maps, the Greenbelt falls right on the lower edge of Downtown. It’s a lush, tree-lined 25-mile trail for runners and cyclists that also features a wildlife habitat, picnic tables, access to 850 acres of parks, and a golf course.

caption The Greenbelt was busy with runners and cyclists. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I saw many people walking, running, and biking on the sunny afternoon I was there. I ended up walking almost three miles without realizing the distance I had put behind me because I was enjoying it so much.

caption People were enjoying sitting outside in February. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

After walking up an appetite, I went to The Funky Taco and a mix of coffee-braised brisket, fried cauliflower, and chicken tacos that were all very, very good.

caption The brisket was my favorite. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Afterwards, I hit up Pengilly’s Saloon, which was packed, as a live band was performing. I thought there had been a mistake when my vodka soda came out to only $5.

caption A live band was performing at Pengilly’s Saloon. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

As I was walking back to my hotel, a once run-down Travelodge motel turned stylish boutique inn called The Modern, I stopped for a nightcap at Atlas Bar, where I had a delicious rum-spiked hot chocolate.

caption The Atlas Bar is a cozy little spot. source Scott U./Yelp

Despite it being February, people were sitting outside around firepits back at the hotel.

caption The Modern Hotel has a little courtyard with firepits. source Katy H./Yelp

Honestly, after a day spent around Downtown, I can see why Boise is attracting throngs of millennials. The neighborhood is basically catering to their wants and needs with stylish eateries and plenty of variety, but all the while remaining homey and affordable… at least, from a New Yorker’s perspective.