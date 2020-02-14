Every book adaptation coming to Netflix in 2020

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix has dozens of new original movies and TV shows set to premiere in 2020.
- Several of them, such as “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “All the Bright Places,” are based on existing novels that you can read now.
- Here is every book adaptation that you can stream on Netflix in 2020.
Netflix has dozens of original movies and TV shows set to premiere in 2020, and many of them have literary origins.
From a sequel to the hit 2018 romance “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” to a new Shonda Rhimes series, keep reading to see all of the book adaptations coming to Netflix in 2020.
“Dracula” retells Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic novel.
- Netflix/Alma Books
Based on: “Dracula” by Bram Stoker
Release date: January 4
Synopsis: “Dracula” is the latest retelling of the classic Gothic tale about a Transylvanian vampire plotting against Victorian London, this time from the creators of BBC’s “Sherlock” (Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat).
The TV show “October Faction” was adapted from a comic about monster hunters.
- Netflix/IDW Publishing
Based on: The “October Faction” series by Steve Niles
Release date: January 23
Synopsis: Based on the comic series of the same name, “October Faction” follows the escapades of two retired monster hunters and their teenage twins.
Yangsze Choo’s 2014 book “The Ghost Bride: A Novel” inspired a new Netflix drama.
- Netflix/William Morrow Paperbacks
Based on: “The Ghost Bride: A Novel” by Yangsze Choo
Release date: January 23
Synopsis: A young Chinese woman in colonial Malaysia whose father has recently lost his fortune becomes the “ghost bride” of a wealthy family’s recently deceased son in an attempt to calm his spirit. She is soon drawn into the parallel universe of the afterlife, where she learns secrets about her own family.
“Locke & Key” was adapted from a fantasy comic series that was published between 2008 and 2013.
- Netflix/IDW Publishing
Based on: The “Locke and Key Series” by Joe Hill
Release date: February 7
Synopsis: Three siblings move to their father’s ancestral estate after his murder, where they discover magical keys and an evil otherworldly creature.
You can read our coverage of season one here.
“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is a sequel to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 YA romance novel of the same name.
- Netflix/Simon & Schuster
Based on: “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han
Release date: February 12
Synopsis: In the followup to Netflix’s popular 2018 film, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Lara Jean (Lara Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have just become a real couple when another recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters shows up and establishes a love triangle.
You can read our coverage of the movie here.
Anne Hathaway stars in the upcoming thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted,” which is based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel.
- Netflix/Alfred A. Knopf
Based on: “The Last Thing He Wanted” by Joan Didion
Release date: February 21
Synopsis: A veteran DC journalist (Anne Hathaway) investigates an international arms dealer in which her father (Willem Dafoe) is involved. In the meantime, a US government official (Ben Affleck) begins trailing her work.
You can watch the trailer here.
The new teen dramedy “I Am Not Okay With This” was originally a 2017 graphic novel.
- Netflix/Fantagraphics Books
Based on: “I Am Not Okay With This” by Charles Sanford Forsman
Release date: February 26
Synopsis: “It: Chapter 2” costars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff reunite in a TV series about a teenage girl named Sydney (Lillis), who navigates high school as she begins to exhibit superpowers.
The popular 2015 young adult book “All the Bright Places” is now a movie starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.
- Netflix/Knopf Publishing Group
Based on: “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven
Release date: February 28
Synopsis: High school outcasts Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith) fall for each other while dealing with past physical and psychological traumas.
Amy Adams and Glenn Close will costar in an adaptation of the 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”
- Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic and Harper & Brothers
Based on: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance
Release date: November 2020
Synopsis: A Yale Law School graduate and former marine recalls his life growing up in rural Appalachian Kentucky, and how the Midwestern white working class is declining.
“The Umbrella Academy” season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2020, and the show was originally a series of graphic novels.
- Netflix/Dark Horse Comics
Based on: “The Umbrella Academy Series” by Gerard Way
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: Seven children born in 1989 to unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before were adopted by mysterious billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and developed superpowers.
After growing apart, they come together again after their father’s death to deal with a potential global apocalypse.
Lily James and Armie Hammer will star in a film based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 Gothic romance “Rebecca.”
- Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic and William Morrow Paperbacks
Based on: “Rebecca” by Daphne Du Maurier
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: In the 1930s, the new wife (Lily James) of a British aristocrat (Armie Hammer) finds their new home haunted by the presence of his deceased previous wife, Rebecca.
The previous film adaptation of Du Maurier’s book (released in 1940) was directed by Alfred Hitchock and won best picture at the Oscars.
The most recent book to inspire a Netflix series is Thomas Wheeler’s fantasy novel “Cursed,” which was published in October 2019.
- Netflix/Simon & Schuster
Based on: “Cursed” by Thomas Wheeler
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: In a retelling of the classic Arthurian myth, “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford plays Nimue, a teenage sorceress who crosses paths with Arthur as he attempts to find the wizard Merlin.
The upcoming drama series “Warrior Nun” is based on a manga-style comic that ran from 1994 to 2002.
- Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Raph and Antarctic Press
Based on: “Warrior Nun Aralea” by Ben Dunn
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: A young woman named Ava (Alba Baptisa) wakes up in a morgue and discovers that she is now part of an ancient order that fights demons on Earth.
The “Shadow and Bone” TV series will explore the magical intrigue of author Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse.”
- Netflix/Macmillan Publishers
Based on: The “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows” series by Leigh Bardugo
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: Leigh Bardugo’s popular YA “Grishaverse” (a fictional world that is explored in her “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and “Six of Crows” duology) is inspired by Russian mythology. The Grisha are a magical milita who are able to control the elements.
The “Shadow and Bone” TV series will merge the events of her two series, following a teenage orphan named Alina (Jessie Mei Li), who joins the Grisha after uncovering a rare ability to summon light.
Shonda Rhimes’ next project is a TV adaption of the eight-book “Bridgerton” series.
- Jon Kopaloff/WireImage and Avon Books
Based on: The “Bridgerton” series by Julia Quinn
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: In Regency Era England, the wealthy Bridgerton family contend with lust and betrayal in British high society.
“Bridgerton” is the first product of Shonda Rhimes’ $150 million 2017 deal with Netflix, and will differentiate itself from other prominent period dramas with race-blind casting.
Nick Jonas is executive-producing “Dash and Lily,” a TV adaptation of a 2011 holiday romance book.
- Todd Williamson/Getty Images and Penguin Random House
Based on: “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares” by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: During the holidays, romance grows between the cynical Dash (“Euphoria” star Austin Abrams) and idealistic Lily (Midori Francis), who begin passing a notebook back and forth at different locations in New York City.
Netflix’s new film “Unorthodox” will dramatically recount Deborah Feldman’s 2012 memoir about leaving the strict religious society in which she grew up.
- Netflix/Simon & Schuster
Based on: “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: A young woman named Deborah leaves her strict Orthodox Jewish community and an arranged marriage in New York City to live a secular life in Berlin.
“Behind Your Eyes” will turn author Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 psychological drama of the same name into a film.
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Flatiron Books
Based on: “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: After single mom Louise (Simona Brown) enters an affair with her new boss, she also becomes friends with his wife. Soon, Louise begins to learn unsettling secrets about their marriage.
“Alice in Borderland” will bring a 2013 Japanese manga about a man who enters a video game to the screen.
- Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho and Delcourt
Based on: The “Alice in Borderland” series by ASO-H
Release date: TBA
Synopsis: Tokyo videogamer Ryohei Alice is placed inside of a high-stakes survival game with his two best friends.