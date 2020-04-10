11 books for kids who are feeling lonely while stuck at home

caption Parents can use books to help children cope with loneliness during the pandemic. source Portland Press Herald / Contributor / Getty Images

Many children are unable to attend school in person, play with friends, or have traditional birthday celebrations at the moment.

Children can use books to cope with loneliness they’re feeling.

Here are 11 children’s books that can help children process feelings of loneliness and separation.

Schools are closed and kids are unable to play with friends or family members outside their immediate household. It’s a recipe for loneliness.

In order to help kids cope with missing out on much of their usual social interaction, parents should have open, age-appropriate talks with their children about both the coronavirus and their mental health.

To start those conversations, parents can use books written specifically about dealing with complex feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Here are 11 books that encourage children to identify their feelings and give them the social and emotional tools to process those feelings.

“When I’m Feeling Lonely” by Trace Moroney

Trace Moroney’s “When I’m Feeling Lonely” explains what loneliness feels like and provides strategies for children dealing with the complex emotion.

The book, which follows a bunny having a tough time dealing with loneliness, also includes a parent’s guide.

“The Red Tree” by Shaun Tan

Shaun Tan’s “The Red Tree” follows a little girl and a red leaf – which symbolizes hope -through somber landscapes. The simple story of sadness, searching, and loneliness ends as the girl encounters a large red leaf and smiles.

“The Visitor” by Antje Damm

Antje Damm’s bestselling children’s book “The Visitor” centers on a woman named Elise who is afraid of leaving her house.

After a paper airplane from a neighbor flies through her window one day, Elise learns the importance of connecting with those around her.

“Beegu” by Alexis Deacon

Alexis Deacon’s “Beegu” focuses on an alien named Beegu who is lost and lonely on earth. She finds the world cold and uninviting, except for a few children she meets.

After Beegu’s parents rescue her, she tells them of her adventures and how unfriendly the big creatures were, adding that “there were some small ones who seemed hopeful.”

“The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles” by Michelle Cuevas

Michael Cuevas’ “The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles” is about a man whose job is to uncork bottles that wash ashore and deliver the messages inside. Although he loves his job, his greatest wish is that one day a letter will be addressed to him.

When he receives an invitation to a party addressed to him, the man learns to step beyond his own loneliness and engage with others.

“Maple and Willow Apart” by Lori Nichols

In Lori Nichols’ funny, relatable “Maple and Willow Apart,” two inseparable sisters learn to adjust to the older sister starting school.

When they both have a tough time adapting to the big change, they work together to find a unique way to stay connected even when they’re apart.

“Caspian Finds a Friend” by Jacqueline Véissid

Jacqueline Véissid’s imaginative “Caspian Finds a Friend,” is about a boy whose biggest wish is to have a friend. When day after day goes by without finding one, he decides to take matters into his own hands and send a note in a bottle. A polar bear soon comes answering his note, and the two become best friends.

Véissid’s book shows children that one of the best fixes for loneliness is identifying feelings and reaching out for support.

“Full of Empty” by Priscilla Myers and Tim J. Myers

“Full of Empty” is about Princess Clare, who is feeling out of sorts – or, as she tells her parents, “full of empty.” The fairytale follows the princess as she explores a variety of solutions to her loneliness. The best solution turns out to be one of the simplest: spending time with her parents.

“Whale in a Fishbowl” by Troy Howell

“Whale in a Fishbowl” follows Wednesday the whale, who lives in captivity but longs for the ocean, although she’s never seen it. The lonely whale sets out to find her purpose, and, after an arduous series of events, reaches the ocean.

Essentially, the story is about yearning to be where we belong, something that children who aren’t able to take part in their usual routines may be able to relate to.

“Life Without Nico” by Andrea Maturana

In “Life Without Nico” by Andrea Maturana, best friends Maia and Nico are separated when Nico has to unexpectedly move away. Bored and lonely, Maia sets out to fill her time with a new hobby and by spending time with others around her.

When Nico returns, Maia worries that there may not be enough room for him, but, of course, there is.

“Nobody Hugs a Cactus” by Carter Goodrich

“Nobody Hugs a Cactus” by Carter Goodrich centers on Hank, the prickliest cactus in the world. When Hank realizes that he’s lonely, he comes up with a plan to get the one thing he thought he’d never need – or be able to get because of his sharp needles – a hug from a friend.

Goodrich was the lead character designer for Disney’s “Brave,” Ratatouille,” and “Despicable Me,” and readers may recognize his style in the pages of this book.