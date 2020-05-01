SUCCESS LIBRARY: All the books you need to read to build wealth, get ahead in work, and live life to its fullest

caption Reading is a fundamental habit of success. source Westend61/Getty Images

Reading books and listening to podcasts can help form productive habits.

According to career expert Michael Simmons, some of the richest people in the world embrace the “five-hour rule,” where they spend at least a couple hours during their day reading.

Business Insider has highlighted some examples of books and podcasts that will help you learn new skills for your career. You can find more book lists by subscribing to BI Prime.

Books are more valuable than ever for people seeking success.

Career expert Michael Simmons said that many of the world’s top leaders like Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffet use books for what he calls the “five-hour rule,” or a habit of spending a couple of hours each day learning. This habit can help business owners adopt new skills and build upon the strengths they already have.

Several entrepreneurs claim reading is part of their formula of success.

Interviews with more than 1,200 wealthy people in the book “How Rich People Think” reveals that the wealthy have one thing in common – they love to read. For example, cofounder and CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates said he reads 50 books per year or about one book per week, Business Insider previously reported.

“Walk into a wealthy person’s home and one of the first things you’ll see is an extensive library of books they’ve used to educate themselves on how to become more successful,” writes Steve Siebold, author of “How Rich People Think.”

Whether you are studying for a master’s degree in business administration or a venture capitalist, reading can bolster your business’s success. To help you find the right book, we’ve rounded up a list based on dozens of interviews from today’s top leaders.

