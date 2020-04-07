11 books to help children cope with school closings, not seeing friends, and feeling anxious

caption Reading books can help children who are experiencing anxiety due to the coronavirus. source Education Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Children's lives across the globe have been upended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are closed, children can’t have playdates, or traditional birthday parties, and many are dealing with anxiety related to the pandemic.

Reading is one way for children to process difficult feelings.

Insider spoke to three teachers about the 11 best books to help young children cope with loss and uncertainty.

Children across the world have had their lives upended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are closed, and children are suddenly learning remotely from home. Kids can’t see their friends, go to playgrounds, have parties, or partake in sports and other activities. Plus there’s the added uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the pandemic itself.

“Talking about feelings and practicing mindfulness is more important now than ever for children because there’s so much uncertainty,” said Melanie Kim, a kindergarten teacher in Silver Spring, Maryland.

To help children cope during this challenging period, parents and guardians should have age-appropriate conversations with them about the pandemic.

Children’s books are critical to helping kids cope with loss and anxiety

Books are one tool parents can use to help facilitate those discussions. They can enable children to identify the emotions they’re feeling and start to process them.

Insider spoke to three teachers about 11 best books that can help children get through this difficult period. Each book in the list links to a local bookstore in the US that is currently closed, but is still selling products online.

“The Invisible String” by Patrice Karst

Patrice Karst’s bestselling “The Invisible String” helps children visualize the unbreakable connection between loved ones as a piece of string. A favorite among teachers, social workers, and therapists, the book is meant to soothe children coping with separation anxiety and lonlieness.

“I am Peace” by Susan Verde

In a chaotic world, Susan Verde’s “I Am Peace” – a story about a boy trying to manage racing thoughts and uncertainty about the future – can offer children a sense of calm. The book focuses on teaching readers to live in the present and to vocalize their feelings.

“Quiet” by Tomie dePaola

In Tomie DePaola’s bestselling “Quiet,” the author reminds readers that being quiet, still, and present with others is a special thing. The simple story follows two children and their grandfather as they take their time meandering through a park.

“Coronavirus: A book for children” by Elizabeth Jenner, Kate Wilson, and Nia Roberts

Children will understandably have a lot of questions about the pandemic and “Coronavirus: A book for children” can help answer them. Illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the artist behind the popular series “The Gruffalo,” the book breaks down many of the concepts in a way for young readers to understand them and is available as a free as a PDF.

“I Am Loved” by Nikki Giovanni

As the title suggests, Nikki Giovanni’s beautifully illustrated “I Am Loved” is a collection of poems that focuses on reassuring children of the most important thing they need to know.

“Listening to My Body” by Gabi Garcia

Gabi Garcia’s “Listening to My Body” guides children through the practice of naming their feelings and the physical sensations that characterize them. The book seeks to help children develop an emotional vocabulary to more accurately express – and understand – their emotions.

“Curious George Discovers Germs,” by H.A. Rey

“Curious George Discovers Germs,” written by H. A. Rey – follows the titular monkey as he comes down with an illness and has to stay in bed and rest. Children learn about germs and how to avoid them, as George takes a trip through his own body in a dream.

“Here and Now” by Julia Denos

Julia Denos’ “Here and Now,” a kid-centered take on mindfulness, walks readers through a reflection on their place in the world. The story helps children to take a moment to live in the present moment and appreciate their immediate surroundings.

“Breathe Like a Bear” by Kira Willey

Kira Willey’s “Breathe Like a Bear” is a collection of 30 mindfulness exercises created to teach kids techniques for managing their bodies, breath, and emotions. The book’s quick, easy exercises can help children find calm and ease their anxiety.

“Charlotte the Scientist Finds a Cure” by Camille Andros

In Camille Andros’ “Charlotte the Scientist Finds a Cure,” a mystery illness is hurting animals in the forest. Charlotte, a budding bunny scientist, sets out to find a cure – showing children that no matter how small they are, they can make a difference in the world.

“The Feelings Book” by Todd Parr

“My Friend is Sad” by Mo Willems

In Mo Williams’ “My Friend is Sad,” Piggie tries to cheer up her sad elephant best friend, Gerald, by dressing up and engaging in all sorts of silly antics. In the end, Gerald is happiest when Piggie just acts like herself, demonstrating that being a good, reliable friend is what can help children get through difficult times.