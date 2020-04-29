Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby boy

source Getty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds announce the birth of their baby boy.

The child was born at a London hospital this morning.

Both mother and baby are doing “very well” Johnson’s spokesperson said.

Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby boy.

A spokesperson for the UK prime minister said the couple had given birth to “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.”

They added that the baby and his mother were both “doing very well”.

The couple were congratulated by opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer, who described it as “wonderful news”

Johnson had been due to face Starmer at his first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday since recovering from the coronavirus.

Both Johnson and Symonds fell ill with the virus last month. The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care with breathing difficulties but has since recovered and returned to work on Monday morning.