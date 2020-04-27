‘We have nearly succeeded’: Boris Johnson says the UK coronavirus lockdown must continue as he returns to work

source Getty

Boris Johnson addresses the nation after he returns to work after being treated in intensive care for the coronavirus.

He says the UK has “nearly succeeded” in overcoming the first wave of the coronavirus, but insists the lockdown must continue.

“We are now beginning to turn the tide,” Johnson says.

However, he says lifting lockdown restrictions too early would lead to a surge in deaths.

Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK lockdown must continue as he returned to work for the first time since emerging from treatment in intensive care for the coronavirus.

The UK prime minister said the country had “nearly succeeded” in overcoming the first phase of the virus, and must not lift restrictions until the infection rate had sufficiently dropped.

“This is the moment of opportunity, when we can press home our advantage,” Johnson said speaking outside his Downing Street residence.

“It is also the moment of maximum risk.”

The UK government is under growing pressure from its own MPs and some business leaders to relax, or end, the lockdown.

However, Johnson insisted that any attempt to relax the measures at this stage would lead to a second spike in infections.

