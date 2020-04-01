A boss accidentally turned on the potato filter during a virtual meeting and her staff couldn’t keep a straight face

caption Ocampo’s colleagues couldn’t keep a straight face when they saw her transformed into a potato. source Rachele Clegg

Lizet Ocampo was trying to hold a virtual meeting with her colleagues when she accidentally turned on a filter that turned her into a potato.

Rachele Clegg, who is part of Ocampo’s team, told Insider that everyone burst into laughter for 10 minutes when they saw Ocampo as a potato.

Ocampo told Insider that she tried to turn the filter off before embracing it “to keep the fun and smiles going.”

Clegg posted a screenshot from the meeting on Twitter, where it has since racked up more than 876,000 likes at the time of writing.

As people around the world remain indoors, many offices have begun holding meetings over the likes of Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

That had hilarious results for one group of coworkers in Washington, DC, when their boss accidentally turned herself into a potato.

Lizet Ocampo, the national political director for the progressive advocacy group People For the American Way, was holding a weekly Monday morning check-in with her colleagues over Microsoft Teams when she accidentally turned on a potato filter.

Her face was completely transformed into a spud, with only small holes cut out for her eyes and mouth.

“I was a potato from the very beginning,” Ocampo told Insider. “I had no idea why I was a potato, and I couldn’t change it to a regular camera.”

Ocampo said she had recently downloaded Snapchat filters that she planned to use for some upcoming video calls to help lift people’s spirits.

“I’m on a weekly video call with Latino leaders from across the country,” she said. “I wanted to make this incredible group of community leaders and organizers laugh on the video calls, so I was getting Snapchat filters ready for Zoom. I didn’t know that Snapchat filters worked on Microsoft Office.”

When Ocampo turned on her camera to begin a meeting with her staff on Monday morning, she was already a potato.

“I guess I somehow opened the Snapchat filters and it was set by default to the potato,” she said. “I was very confused as to what was going on.”

Rachele Clegg, who is part of Ocampo’s team, said everyone in the meeting burst into laughter when they saw their boss as a potato.

“We started flipping on our cameras and Lizet popped up as a potato in the soil,” Clegg told Insider. “We all laughed uncontrollably because all you could see were her eyes and mouth. The meeting was about a half hour, but I guarantee we spent 10 minutes cackling.”

Ocampo said she was able to continue the meeting, even as she tried to turn her camera back to normal.

caption Ocampo is seen here, in non-potato form, working from home. source Lizet Ocampo

“We had a great laugh and commenced the meeting, meanwhile I’m still trying to figure out how to change the potato,” she said. “I could only figure out how to turn off the camera.”

That’s when Ocampo decided to give up and just embrace being a potato for her staff.

“I figured I might as well be a potato and keep the fun and smiles going,” she added.

But the potato story didn’t end there. Clegg decided to post a screenshot of the meeting on Twitter, thinking she’d get a few likes.

Then the tweet blew up, racking up more than 200,000 retweets and close to 900,000 likes at the time of writing.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

It even caught Microsoft’s attention.

TOO FUNNY! ???????? — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 30, 2020

Clegg was shocked that her tweet had gotten so much attention, and couldn’t help but feel a little nervous. She had yet to tell Ocampo that she had posted a photo of her in potato form on social media.

“Do you know how hard it is to tell your boss that it’s your fault she went viral…as a potato?” Clegg said.

Thankfully, Ocampo embraced her newfound internet fame and even revealed her identity as the potato boss on Twitter.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

“I’m so glad she found it hilarious too,” Clegg said. “It’s been great being part of a team with this kind of camaraderie that is doing such integral work, even while social distancing through the pandemic.”

The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all. STAY PLANTED AT HOME & welcome my potato boss @mlizetocampo to the twitterverse @billieeilish https://t.co/YD3r6ShuMg https://t.co/LoKHCU6h1E — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 31, 2020

Both Ocampo and Clegg believe the tweet has been such a hit because people around the world desperately need a laugh right now.

Folks, I hope this all gave you a good chuckle like it gave my team and I. We laughed all morning, but it was much needed during this time of social distancing. Hope y’all enjoy your work teams as much as I enjoy mine! STAY HOME! https://t.co/o2TcpvY9yM — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

“Everything about the potato story is hilarious: the fact that it happened, the language in the tweet, the look of the potato face, the expressions on the faces of my colleagues,” Ocampo said. “It’s extra hilarious when you need to laugh.”

“Right now, everyone needs a laugh,” Clegg added. “We really miss the camaraderie that we have when we are in the office. I think people relate to that and recognize how much they miss their coworkers’ company and a good laugh.”

“And I mean, come on, who doesn’t want to see their boss in potato form?”