A Boston university transformed its dorms into a shelter for the homeless to give them more space to socially distance

caption The city of Boston has made space in a local university’s residence hall for homeless people so they can safely quarantine. source Haven Orecchio-Egresitz; Suffolk University

Boston has begun transforming privately owned buildings into shelter space for the city’s homeless population.

One university has agreed to offer up a dormitory with 172 rooms.

Suffolk University told Insider in a statement that the school “takes very seriously its responsibility to be a good citizen at a time when we are all being called upon to pitch in and help.”

The 22 students who had been living in the dormitory until now will be relocated to a new residence hall, the university said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said city health officials recently confirmed the homeless community’s first coronavirus case, and are looking for ways to ease pressure on both shelters and hospitals.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The city of Boston has begun transforming privately owned buildings into bed space for the homeless to help them socially distance or quarantine themselves and ease the pressure on crowded shelters.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters at a press conference that the city recently confirmed its first case of coronavirus within the homeless community, and said officials would act swiftly to prevent the virus from spreading.

“These beds will ease the burden on our shelters as they practice physical distancing. They will provide more spaces for homeless individuals to safely quarantine,” Walsh said.

He announced that Suffolk University had offered up one of its dormitories to be used for the homeless, and a closed hospital would also open up to provide 70 beds.

The Nathan R. Miller Hall has 172 rooms, a Suffolk University spokesperson told Insider. The facility will be jointly managed by the Pine Street Inn and the Boston Public Health Commission.

Walsh told reporters anyone experiencing homelessness should first report to a shelter, where city health officials can screen them and determine where they should go for treatment.

Suffolk University’s President Marisa Kelly said in a statement sent to Insider that 22 students had been living in Miller Hall as of Sunday, and would be relocated to a different residence hall.

She added that most of the university’s students have already left the residence halls, but university staff will assist the remaining ones with moving and will “work to minimize any disruption.”

“Boston is our home and the University takes very seriously its responsibility to be a good citizen at a time when we are all being called upon to pitch in and help,” Kelly said.

So far, Massachusetts has reported 5,752 coronavirus cases across the state, with 56 deaths. Nearly 43,000 people had been tested for the virus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.