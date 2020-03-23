10 hacks to make your boxed brownie mix taste gourmet

caption There are so many ways to take your prepackaged brownie mix to the next level. source Sydney Kramer/INSIDER

Boxed brownie mix is a pantry staple for when you’re craving an easy baked good, but there are ways to hack that mix to make gourmet creations.

Transform brownie mix by turning it into crust for a dessert pizza or adding it to rice-cereal treats or ice cream cakes.

Adding beer, mint candy, or salty snacks to your batter can take your brownie mix to the next level.

Create decadent dessert mashups by making s’mores or cookie-dough brownies.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With just a prepackaged brownie mix and some kitchen staples, you’re about an hour away from sinking your teeth into a treat fit for a novice baker.

Here are some simple baking hacks to take boxed brownie mix to the next level.

An additional egg turns brownie mix into a chocolatey waffle mix.

caption An extra egg makes the batter perfect for a waffle maker. source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Brownie mix can easily be turned into chocolatey waffles with one extra ingredient.

By adding one more egg than what your boxed mix calls for, the batter will be slightly thicker, making it sturdy enough to withstand the heat of a waffle iron.

Whether you decide to dress up your waffles with whipped cream, fruit, or more chocolate, bookmark this easy recipe from the Food Network as a reference.

Take your s’mores game to the next level with gooey s’mores brownies.

caption Brownies and s’mores are a sweet combination. source Phil McDonald/Shutterstock

S’mores are delicious on their own, but they’re even better when you add brownie mix in between layers of graham crackers and marshmallows.

And you don’t even need a campfire to make this decadent snack, according to Delish. You just need a box of brownie mix and the ingredients it calls for, plus chocolate bars, marshmallows, and graham crackers.

Turn your brownie mix into the crust of a dessert pizza for endless sweet possibilities.

caption You can add all sorts of toppings to your dessert pizza. source INSIDER

Think outside the box with your brownie mix by turning it into the crust for a build-your-own dessert pizza. As for toppings, you can make your favorite cream-cheese or whipped-cream frosting, then pile it high with fruit, candy, sprinkles, or nuts.

All you need for this crust recipe from Taste of Home is the prepared brownie mix batter, some almonds, and almond extract.

Transform your brownie mix into a crunchy brittle fit for a celebration.

caption This recipe can also be spiked for adult parties. source Sydney Kramer/INSIDER

Not in the mood to cut a dozen slices of cake at your next party? Serve this brownie brittle from Tablespoon instead.

All you need is the mix, an egg, some melted butter, and a large baking pan to spread the batter extra thin. If you want to make it an adults-only treat, you can also add some cake-flavored vodka.

Combine two iconic desserts with these cookie-dough brownies.

caption You can combine two classic desserts. source P-fotography/Shutterstock

It’s hard to decide between cookies and brownies, but with this recipe from food blogger Lindsay Ostrom, you won’t have to. Dollop some homemade or store-bought cookie dough on top of your prepared brownie batter mix before baking.

If you like your brownies super thick, Ostrom suggests opting for a square pan.

Combine rice cereal with brownies for a crunchy and delicious treat.

caption You can add chunks of graham crackers for a s’mores twist. source INSIDER

Not only does this dish combine an entire box of brownie mix with marshmallows and rice cereal, but also cooked brownies are folded in to give the dessert some extra decadence.

This recipe from the food blog Cookies and Cups with Shelly Jaronsky is a little more involved, but all you’ll need in addition to the brownie mix is mini marshmallows, rice cereal, and butter. You can either make your own brownie pieces with the rest of the mix or buy some store-bought brownies to fold through the treat.

Make these Andes brownies for a minty twist.

caption You can mix in your favorite mint candies. source taffpixture/Shutterstock

Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavor combinations with your boxed brownie mix. These Andes brownies from the lifestyle blog Making Lemonade combine the chocolatey dessert with the refreshing taste of peppermint.

To make them, all you’ll need is a prepared a box of brownie mix better and a package of Andes chocolate mints.

Create a sweet and salty masterpiece by adding your favorite chips and pretzels.

caption It’s a tasty mix of sweet and salty. source mrsnstudio/Shutterstock

Delight both sweet and savory cravings by making use of that half-eaten bag of chips or pretzels in your cabinet.

This recipe from Tablespoon can help you get started, but really the possibilities are endless if you’re looking to clear out your pantry.

Turn brownie mix into a flavorful, adults-only treat by adding stout beer.

caption Most types of stout will work. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Dark stout beer has so much savory depth, which makes it the perfect addition to chocolatey brownies. Elevate your mix’s flavor profile by adding your favorite stout brew to the boxed brownies.

According to Tip Hero, in addition to the beer, you’ll need some extra dark chocolate to round out the flavors.

Brownies can also serve as the base for an ice cream cake.

caption You can also just stir in pieces of your favorite cookies. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This easy boxed-mix hack from the food blog Chelsea’s Messy Apron marries brownies, cookies, and ice cream to create a tasty cake.

Bake the brownies as instructed, layer it with ice cream and Oreos (or you’re favorite store-bought cookies), and top everything with a whipped topping for an easy, and delicious, ice cream cake.

Read more: