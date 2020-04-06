You can get 50 cents off every gallon of gas at BP or Amoco gas stations if you’re a healthcare worker or first responder

source Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

First-responders and healthcare workers can now get 50-cent discounts on every gallon of gas purchased at BP and Amoco stations – all they need to do is register online.

Gas prices are unusually low during the coronavirus outbreak, at a nationwide average of $2 a gallon.

Uber and Lyft are also offering discounts for healthcare workers and first responders.

BP and Amoco gas stations are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April.

BP said the discount is a way to support the workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me, and can redeem the discount using the code until April 30, WTHR reported.

The discount comes at a time when gas prices are already unusually cheap, thanks to a drop in demand during the coronavirus pandemic amid stay-at-home orders across the country.

Some pumps can fill up your car for 87 cents per gallon. The national average is $2 a gallon with plenty of stations selling gas for 99 cents or less, and the prices are expected to fall further by mid-April.

But gas discounts are just one of the few ways companies are trying to support health care workers and first responders, including Uber offering 10 million free rides for people in need which includes first responders, and Lyft offering free scooter trips to healthcare workers and first responders.