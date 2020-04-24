BR Metals Ranks Top 10% in the Finance Times’ List of 500 high-growth companies in APAC

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 24, 2020 – BR Metals, a market leader in Platinum Group Metals recycling announced today that it made the top 30 ranking out of 500 on the Financial Times‘ list of High Growth Companies in Asia Pacific. The list is compiled with Statista, a German-based global research company.













BR Metals reported gross revenue of US34.46m in 2018, a marked increase from a baseline of USD1.46m in 2015, a year after we set up our operations in Singapore. This is a Compound Annual Growth rate of 183.4%. BR Metals is the only waste management company to have made the top 30 ranking.





Criteria & Methodology

The list of 500 APAC companies listed in FT’s league table have generated revenue of at least USD100,000 in 2015 and at least USD1,000,000 in 2018, excluding any investment or funds injection. It includes independent companies from Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines that have also achieved and sustained high compound annual growth (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018. The FT and Statista reviewed and qualified these high fliers with rom thousands of companies.





FT Commissioning Editor, Maxine Kelly mentions in her introduction to this ranking that the list “could help readers to identify those with the buffers to survive the fallout.” She also adds that these companies have “what is most important in any economic cycle: substance, sustainability and credibility”.





“We are thrilled to be among the top 10% of APAC’s fastest growing companies. I believe our service differentiation, continuous process innovation and commitment to transparency in every aspect of our business has helped us to retain our status as one of the largest PGM processors in Asia in terms of delivered volume,” says Frank Chen, Founder and Managing Director of BR Metals.





“BR Metals, like the rest of the industry has suffered from the coronavirus crisis but I’m confident that our strong financial position and prudent business approach will help us weather the storm. Innovation and continuous improvement as a part of our DNA means we will emerge stronger than before us. In fact, we’ve just obtained our very our first patent granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) of China. This new processing technology will not only markedly improve efficiency, speed and recovery rate of our bulk sampling process, but will also increase the accuracy of analysis results to ensure better returns for our customers. This is the first of 5 patents in processing and analysis technology that we are working on right now”, he adds. BR Metals is also working with Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) to develop a new analysis method for Platinum Group Metals.





For more details about the ranking of FT’s Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies, please visit https://www.ft.com/high-growth-asia-pacific-ranking-2020?fbclid=IwAR1IrQ50d35tIgJJ6juWGoVZOunEz9G9bphMxxFU8zyxLqSPxrwadFZJ7Wo





For more information about BR Metals Pte Ltd, please visit www.brmetalsltd.sg/about

About BR Metals Pte Ltd

BR Metals is the leader in precious metal recovery. We set high industrial standard as a trusted partner that provide responsive services and create sustainable value for clients.

Our operations in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Singapore purchase, process and analyse used catalytic converter, petrol-chemical catalyst, and other scrap materials to recover platinum, palladium and rhodium as well as other precious metals.

It is our commitment to positively contribute to clients’ well-being based on flexible arrangement, fair and transparent trading.