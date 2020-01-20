Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had an adorable backstage moment after winning at the SAG Awards and people can’t stop talking about it

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a quick moment backstage at the SAG Awards after they both won. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited backstage at the 26th annual Screen Actor Guilds Awards Sunday night.

Pitt and Aniston both won awards in the evening.

The two shared a very brief moment congratulating each other that was caught on camera.

Fans eagerly reveled in the moment.

Pitt won best supporting actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Aniston was genuinely surprised to beat out fellow nominees Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), and Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

The small backstage moment was captured in four perfect photos.

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were beaming at one another. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

If you’re wondering what the two winners – who dated and were married for seven years – said to one another, it probably wasn’t much more than smiles and congratulations. According to timestamps for the photos, the images were taken only tenths of a second apart.

Pitt and Aniston first ran into each other backstage where they were all smiles at 6:09:18 p.m. PT.

caption Pitt took Aniston’s hand. Aniston looked like she was still in shock that she beat out fellow nominees in her category. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The photos of Aniston departing were both taken at 6:09:22 p.m. PT.

Aniston turned to leave and Pitt slowly let go of her wrist.

caption Pitt and Aniston’s encounter was only source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

No matter how small the moment, fans couldn’t get enough.

GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS ago ok ENOUGH already now would everybody PLEASE just STOP and tell me WHERE I should get this TATTOOED pic.twitter.com/2q6IUQDea0 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2020

If my actual parents could never reconcile after their divorce, at least I can have this — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 20, 2020

They have the same hair now which means under Brad Pitt law that they need to be dating. — Diana Metzger (@iamdianametzger) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston backstage #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/2TbpU7mHyl — NICHE CONTENT ONLY (@mynichecontent) January 20, 2020

After much deliberation, the New York Times editorial board has formally endorsed Brad and Jen getting back together — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) January 20, 2020

Pitt was also seen watching Aniston’s acceptance speech on a monitor as others passed by.

According to E! host Jason Kennedy, Pitt stopped to watch Aniston’s win and “couldn’t stop smiling.”

You can see a video of the moment below.

Everyone else walking by and Brad’s just standing there watching Jen pic.twitter.com/oWkiBfG6fT — Bey (@jenfanbase) January 20, 2020

Even the official SAG Awards social handle on Twitter loved the moment.

We forever want to watch Brad watch Jen receive her Actor® #sagawards pic.twitter.com/4arINQhKQx — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Aniston was also captured watching Pitt’s award speech adoringly on air during the SAG Awards.

jen during brad’s speech :’) pic.twitter.com/TWlhOU8HZj — best actress in a drama series (@rachelsaniston) January 20, 2020

It all culminated in a perfect moment backstage between Pitt and Aniston.