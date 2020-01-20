Brad Pitt calls out ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director Quentin Tarantino’s obsession with filming women’s feet during his SAG Awards speech

caption Brad Pitt kisses his actor on stage after winning the best supporting actor SAG award. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

During his speech, Pitt referenced and joked about director Quentin Tarantino’s tendency to film women’s feet in his movies.

Pitt thanked Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, and Dakota Fanning’s feet in his speech on stage.

All three of their feet are featured prominently in the film.

Brad Pitt won the award for best supporting actor at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” His acceptance speech was full of jokes, primarily aimed at the film’s director.

“I want to thank my costars, Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” said Pitt, referencing Tarantino’s tendency to show women’s feet in his work.

caption Brad Pitt jokes about Quentin Tarantino on stage at the SAG Awards. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he added.

Robbie, who costars in “Once Upon a Time” and has her feet shown in the film, visibly laughed from her seat next to “Mom” star Alison Janney.

caption Margot Robbie and Allison Janney react to Pitt’s joke about feet in Tarantino movies. source TNT

If you’re not familiar with Tarantino’s work, you can bet that each one of his films will feature some woman’s foot prominently at some point. You can watch a supercut of Tarantino films with scenes where the camera is focused on feet here.

When Tarantino was cut to later in Pitt’s speech, he didn’t look like he minded the joke too much.

caption Director Quentin Tarantino looks proudly on at Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech. source TNT

“We all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other,” Pitt said, getting more serious. “I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota.”

Pitt also used his speech to joke about being single.

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” said Pitt of his best supporting win when he first took the stage.

caption Brad Pitt talks about the cast of “Once Upon a Time” during his speech. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016. The two were together since 2004.

But Pitt’s not worried about being single. Not when he has a pal like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

caption Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were seated next to one another at the SAG Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Earlier in the evening on the red carpet, Pitt said DiCaprio has a nickname for him, “lover.”

“It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it,” Pitt told PeopleTV on the SAG Awards red carpet.

You can watch Pitt’s SAG Awards speech below.