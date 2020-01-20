Brad Pitt jokes that Leonardo DiCaprio calls him ‘lover’ as a nickname and fans can’t handle it

caption Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio costar together in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures

Brad Pitt said Leonardo DiCaprio has a nickname for him: “Lover.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor told PeopleTV the nickname on the 2020 SAG Red Carpet.

Previously at the Golden Globes, Pitt referred to DiCaprio by his initials: “LDC.”

Fans can’t get over the two nicknames.

Brad Pitt revealed his own nickname for Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes and it seems his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar has a fun name for Pitt, too.

“He calls me, ‘lover,'” Pitt told PeopleTV on the SAG Awards red carpet without missing a beat.

“It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it,” he added.

caption Brad Pitt on the SAG red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pitt revealed his nickname for DiCaprio during his best actor in a supporting role speech for “Once Upon a Time” at the 2020 Golden Globes.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” said Pitt. “He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”

When PeopleTV asked Pitt about the “LDC” nickname, Pitt backtracked a little bit.

“I don’t know if that’s the official nickname,” Pitt told PeopleTV.

He offered up DiCaprio’s “lover” nickname for the actor instead.

Fans who caught the moment on the red carpet were shocked.

leo dicaprio calls brad pitt “lover” pic.twitter.com/xlDPnuqSyp — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

Brad just said Leo calls him lover and said it's a bit confusing but he rolls with it sjsjsjmsms pls — Rachael loves Brad Pitt (@Gagasjolie) January 20, 2020

Does Leo have a nickname for you?

Brad Pitt: He calls me lover. pic.twitter.com/Ie7mpddxcB — La Colo (@soyluluuu) January 20, 2020

THE REPORTER ASKED BRAD PITT IF LEO HAD A NICKNAME FOR HIM AND HE SAID "LOVER" L O V E R — jules (@julestupida) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt jokes that Leonardo DiCaprio nicknamed him "Lover"… confirmed Taylor Swift fans or?? #SAGAwards — Hannah Yasharoff (@HannahYasharoff) January 20, 2020

Pitt won the award for best supporting actor at the SAG Awards.

DiCaprio is nominated for best actor at the awards show. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is also nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.