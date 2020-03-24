Brandon Maxwell is giving away wedding dresses to brides in need

caption Brandon Maxwell will be contacting the winners on April 1. source Miller Moble/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“Project Runway” judge and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell announced on Monday that he will be gifting three wedding dresses to brides in need.

He also added that Gigi Burris Millinery will be donating the veils, and jewelry designer Eva Fehren will donate the wedding bands.

Maxwell asked brides to email their stories and wedding details by March 30, and the three recipients will be picked on April 1.

Brandon Maxwell is the gift that keeps on giving.

After announcing on Friday that his team had been making gowns for healthcare workers before switching to manufacturing mask covers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fashion designer shared that he will be gifting three wedding dresses to brides in need.

On Monday, Maxwell shared a video on Instagram of the wedding dress he had made for his best friend, explaining in the caption that he has plans to help out three brides.

“As a company who has been fortunate to play a small part in so many women’s special days, we realize the current crisis and the economic repercussions from it may have already deeply affected you. In times of darkness, we must look to the light, and we believe an optimistic moment to look forward to is important. As a result, we’re gifting 3 wedding dresses to brides in need,” he wrote.

In the same post, the “Project Runway” judge said Gigi Burris Millinery will be donating the veils, and jewelry designer Eva Fehren will donate the wedding bands.

Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger also joined Maxwell’s pledge by offering an hour-long virtual styling session with each bride that will include custom wedding day shoes by Margaux, the perfect evening clutch from Tyler Ellis, a $500 credit for bridesmaid dresses from Brideside, and glam suggestions from Hollywood hair and makeup pros.

caption Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger offered her help too. source Micaela Erlanger

Maxwell asked brides to apply by emailing their stories and wedding details to yourspecialday@brandonvmaxwell.com by March 30. The three winners will be contacted on Wednesday, April 1.

“Here’s to a brighter day, your day. ❤️” he ended the caption.

This isn’t the first time Maxwell has designed a wedding dress for his loved ones

In 2018, he made a wedding dress for his younger sister, Kady.

“I never cried during any of the fittings because I wanted to focus and do her justice, cutting a clean and simple dress is a lot harder than you would imagine it to be (!) but I did absolutely lose my mind with tears as she approached the aisle and I pulled the veil over her face and kissed her on the cheek, a proud moment that I will cherish forever,” he captioned the video of his sister in her dress. “All you want in life as an older brother is for your siblings to be safe and happy, and what a good feeling it is when you know they are.”

Representatives for Maxwell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.