Brandon Maxwell says the ‘Project Runway’ judges don’t see the drama that goes on between contestants before the episode airs

caption Brandon Maxwell has been a judge on “Project Runway” since 2019. source Miller Moble/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell has been a judge on “Project Runway” since 2019.

Maxwell is currently a judge alongside Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth.

The designer told Insider that fans of the show would be surprised to learn the judges don’t see the drama that occurs between the contestants until the episode airs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brandon Maxwell has been in the fashion industry for over 10 years, and is now bestowing his wisdom upon others as a judge on “Project Runway.”

The show had a complete revamp for its 17th season after Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, and Zac Posen announced they were departing the show in 2018. Christian Siriano replaced Gunn as the mentor, and Karlie Kloss took Klum’s place as host. Nina Garcia stayed on as a judge and was joined by Elaine Welteroth and Maxwell.

caption Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth are the new faces of “Project Runway.” source Miller Mobley/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Insider spoke to Maxwell about his time on the show during a preview of the American Museum of Natural History’s “The Nature of Color” exhibition in New York City. The designer revealed that contrary to popular belief, the judges aren’t made aware of the drama that goes on between contestants in the workroom. In fact, they see it all play out when the episode airs, just like everyone else.

“When I’m watching it live, that is truly the first time I’m seeing it,” Maxwell said. “I see a lot of people online say, ‘How can you guys go for this person, this is what they do?'”

“We [the judges] are so separated because we come in just to do the runway, so all of the drama and how the contestants act, I’m not aware of any of that,” he added. “It’s great, though, because it lets us focus just on the work. I see Christian [Siriano] very frequently, but we just don’t talk about that. He never tells me!”

The chemistry between Maxwell, Garcia, Kloss, Siriano, and Welteroth is apparent both on and off the screen. Kloss hosts live watch parties for the group, and they often share glimpses of their gatherings with fans on Instagram.

“The people that I’m on that show with are the friends that keep up with my everyday and check in on my life,” Maxwell told Insider. “It’s been so nice to have two jobs that I love deeply. The people are awesome, the production team, the network – it’s just become a family.”

“I think you are seeing that now this season, everyone’s in a groove. It feels really comfortable and like a home,” he added.