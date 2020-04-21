Disney, McDonald’s, and other beloved brands are sharing recipes for their famous dishes online so you can make them at home

caption McMuffins, Dole Whip, and cinnamon roll pancakes are just three of the recipes available. source Sarah Schmalbruch/Insider, Disney Parks, The Cheesecake Factory

While restaurant dining rooms, tourist attractions, and hotels are largely closed to the public, some of those brands are sharing their recipes online.

Fans of chains like McDonald’s and Nando’s, or travelers who love the cookies from DoubleTree hotels, can make some of their favorite snacks and meals at home.

Some chains, like The Cheesecake Factory, have been sharing recipes online for some time.

But Disney has been sharing recipes recently for some of its fan-favorite snacks while its parks are temporarily closed.

McDonald’s is encouraging customers to make their own McMuffin sandwiches.

caption You can make your own McDonald’s breakfast.

McDonald’s released a recipe card for its Sausage and Egg McMuffin after someone tweeted that they made their own at home.

The Sausage and Egg McMuffin is a fairly simple concept — as proven by the recipe card.

caption You can see all the layers in the Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

The sandwich has four ingredients: English muffin, sausage meat, eggs, and American cheese.

If you want to make it just like the chain, you can opt for free-range eggs and a pork sausage patty.

Disney is offering up recipes for some of its most iconic park snacks.

caption Disney parks are temporarily closed worldwide.

The company has posted recipes to the blog on its website as well as its mobile app.

So far, Disney has shared its recipe for churros …

caption The recipe serves four people.

Disney’s Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator shared a recipe for the park’s famous churros on the Disney Parks Blog.

The recipe only has eight ingredients – water, butter, salt, cinnamon, flour, eggs, oil, and sugar – and serves four people.

… and Dole Whip.

caption The version sold at the park is vegan, but this recipe calls for ice cream.

Dole Whip is a park favorite. While the version sold at Disney is vegan, the recipe that was released on the My Disney Experience app calls for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

There are only three ingredients in this version: ice cream, frozen pineapple, and pineapple juice.

Disney also posted the recipe for the grilled cheese sandwich sold at Toy Story Land inside the park.

caption The recipe is from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This grilled cheese sandwich features two types of sliced cheese as well as a garlic spread and a cream cheese spread.

The Disney blog post lists instructions for how to make both spreads as well as how to assemble the entire sandwich.

The Cheesecake Factory was posting some of its newest recipes to its website before its dining rooms closed.

caption The Cheesecake Factory is still open for take-out and delivery

The Cheesecake Factory has a library of 19 recipes on its website. While none of them are for the restaurant’s famed cheesecake itself, they range from sweet pancakes to savory snacks and dinner items.

A representative for The Cheesecake Factory told Insider that each time new menu items are added at the restaurant, one of them is featured on the chain’s site.

One of the recipes listed is for the restaurant’s cinnamon roll pancakes.

caption There are two pancake recipes on the website.

These pancakes are made using 10 ingredients, and the recipe on the site yields four pancakes total.

There are instructions for making both the pancakes and the cinnamon swirl mixture – for that, you’ll need butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cream.

One of the dinner items is called Chicken Bellagio.

caption This recipe is a little more complicated than the pancakes.

The Cheesecake Factory’s recipe for Chicken Bellagio requires almost 20 ingredients.

There are several different components like the spaghetti base, the breaded chicken, and the homemade sauce.

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel has released the recipe for its iconic chocolate chip cookies.

caption Guests of DoubleTree by Hilton can typically find the cookies in the hotel lobby. source Courtesy of DoubleTree by Hilton

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotels have become known for their cookies. The hospitality giant posted its recipe for chocolate chip cookies so fans can make them at home.

This is the first time the hotel has released its recipe.

caption The iconic DoubleTree by Hilton cookies.

This cookie recipe requires 13 ingredients, takes around half an hour to make, and yields 26 cookies filled with chocolate chips, oats, and walnuts.

IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant, released the recipe for its famous meatballs.

caption Getting meatballs at IKEA is a fun break from shopping.

IKEA has become known for the meatballs it offers in stores. Since lockdowns have gone into effect around the world, the company decided to release the recipe so shoppers could make them at home.

The meatballs require nine ingredients and the sauce requires eight.

caption IKEA has shared step-by-step instructions.

For the meatballs, home cooks will need ingredients like ground beef and ground pork, onions, garlic, and breadcrumbs.

The sauce is made using butter, oil, different stocks, flour, cream, and Dijon mustard.

Nando’s has a list of peri-peri-inspired recipes on its website.

caption Nando’s is known for its peri-peri flavors.

Nando’s PERi-PERi sauces are available at grocery stores and online. The chain has an entire section of its website dedicated to recipes that Nando’s fans can make with their store-bought sauces.

One of the posted recipes is for grilled peri-peri wings, which is on the chain’s menu.

caption Chicken is a main menu item at Nando’s.

Fans of Nando’s grilled peri-peri chicken wings cane make them at home by following the posted, four-ingredient recipe.

It requires a bottle of PERi-PERi sauce, chicken wings, baking powder, and salt.