10 cool brands and products we were introduced to by social media and ended up loving in real life

caption Your social networks are a great place to find exciting new products. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

A constant stream of entertainment and information, social media keeps us in permanent discovery mode.

Between targeted ads, branded influencer posts, and sponsored stories, we’ve found tons of fun and interesting products and brands on our social media feeds.

From buzzy skincare lines to companies making cleverly designed water bottles, we rounded up 10 cool brands we’ve discovered through social media, below.

Social media is more than just photo-sharing and messaging your friends. With so many different platforms available, social media as a whole can serve multiple purposes. It can help us stay informed and up-to-date on the latest news, and it can also serve as pure entertainment by showing us cute video compilations of puppies (which is sometimes exactly what we need).

One of our favorite ways to use social media is to help us discover cool brands and products. Apparently, we’re not alone. A July 2019 polling from Yotpo found that 55.2% of Gen-Z internet users and 50.6% of Millenials claimed their most recent fashion purchase was inspired by something they saw on social media.

Whether it’s a sponsored post, targeted ad, or an organic mention of a product by an Instagram influencer, there are plenty of ways we may be inspired by what we see on our screens. While I have my qualms about targeted ads, I can’t say that they haven’t introduced me to some awesome products I probably would have never found otherwise. That’s why we’re sharing our favorite social media discoveries with you. We’ll tell you what they are and how we found them, and maybe they’ll even inspire a purchase of your own.

Keep reading for 10 cool brands we’ve discovered on social media:

Lanolips

source Lanolips/Instagram

I was watching the Instagram story of one of my favorite fashion influencers (@michaelapodo) when I saw her using the Lanolips Lemonaid Scrubba-Balm. It seemed like such a smart, but simple product – I needed it. Since actually getting the product, I use it all the time. It’s genius: A lip scrub and balm in an easy-to-use, twist-up tube. Lip scrubs tend to be pretty messy, and ones that come in small pots (while effective) aren’t particularly portable. That’s why this product is now a winter necessity for me. I can keep it in my bag, so whenever my lips are feeling particularly chapped I swipe a layer on. Pat away the exfoliating sugar crystals and what’s left behind is a light lanolin balm to protect your freshly buffed pout. This two-in-one product is one of the best I’ve found to put an end to chapped winter lips for good. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Larq

source LARQ

I rarely get sponsored ads on Instagram for some reason, but this self-cleaning and water purifying bottle was one of the few ads I’ve encountered so far. I loathe germs, so the thought of having a water bottle that would solve the proliferation of germs and bacteria in a dark water bottle was intriguing.

This water bottle starts at $95, so by no means is it cheap, but I decided to try it out. It quickly became my favorite water bottle over my Hydro Flask, S’well, and BKR bottles. All you do is press the button on the cap to purify the water, which makes a significant difference in its taste. The bottle will self-clean itself every two hours using UV-C LED light to destroy biological contaminants. I also love how Larq is a member of 1% for the Planet and donates a percentage of its sales to helping the environment and bringing safe drinking water to those who need it, which I’d say is a win-win. – Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

I work with products each and every day, so usually when I get those targeted (and creepy) Instagram ads, it’s because I was previously browsing through a brand’s page for work. Well, this time, a brand got to me before I got to them. Larq makes self-cleaning water bottles using UV technology. Not only does it help with odor-causing bacteria that’s caused by not cleaning your bottle properly, but it also purifies your water. While it’s expensive, it’s innovative, and the long lifespan sold me. You can read my full review here. – Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

Flattered

source Flattered

Flattered showed up as an ad on my Instagram one winter morning. I was in the market for cute boots that could withstand a New York winter – an “Uggs but cuter” kind of vibe. That seemed to be these. I purchased the Selma boot in black and although they were back-ordered, they were well worth the wait. The high-quality suede with patent and shearling detailing is impeccable, and the soles are super sturdy. The boots are handmade in Spain, but the brand is Nordic and its shoes are designed in Stockholm (which explains why they’re made perfectly for inclement winter weather!). I am usually a US 7 but chose a 38 based on Flattered’s size guide, and they fit perfectly. – Grace High, Insider Picks senior analyst

Rothy’s

source Rothy’s/Instagram

I think the very first brand to grab me on Instagram was Rothy’s. I was initially aware of them because of their popular flat, but it wasn’t really my style. When they debuted the sneaker I purchased it in the black solid and it remains a favorite. – Emily Hochberg, Insider Picks travel editor

Laneige

source Instagram/Laneige

I discovered the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask through YouTuber Gretchen Geraghty‘s vlogs, which I love to watch. She raves about this product in her vlogs and seems to always have it with her wherever she goes. My lips were suffering this winter, so I finally decided to pick up this lip mask in the vanilla scent and give it a try. She wasn’t wrong about this cult-favorite product. This lip mask quickly transformed my lips from super dry and peeling to as soft as can be. This product is a sleeping mask meant to be used at bedtime, but I’ll even use it during the day sometimes as a substitute for my normal chapstick. This product has saved my lips from the effects of New York’s freezing cold winters and it’s going to be my go-to product for the rest of the season. The only downside to this product that I’ve found is that it’s in a jar, so if you don’t have an applicator you have to use your finger, which isn’t always the most sanitary. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Picks social media associate

Bombas

source Bombas

I first discovered Bombas through yet another targeted Instagram ad and was intrigued by the look and design, and the claim of being the “most comfortable sock.” I also liked their philanthropic mission. I bought a multi-pack of ankle-length and now wear Bombas pretty much exclusively. I’ve since bought no-show, quarter-ankle, calf, and hiking socks too. The comfiest, indeed. – Emily Hochberg, Insider Picks travel editor

Urban Outfitters

source Urban Outfitters

I discovered this throw blanket through one of my favorite influencers, Jaci Marie Smith (@jacimariesmith). She has mentioned this blanket several times on her and Chelsey Curtis’s podcast (What We Said podcast) and she put it in her Christmas gift guide on Instagram stories. She has compared this blanket to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams blanket which is ultimately what convinced me to order it. Plus, the Barefoot Dreams blankets go for upwards of $100 and this blanket is only $49 and was on sale at the time (it’s also on sale for $39 right now). I recently needed a few smaller gifts for my boyfriend for Christmas so I decided to grab this throw. We have both been using it nonstop and we love it. It’s a perfect size and has just the right amount of fuzziness and warmth without being too hot. This throw is definitely a favorite of mine this winter. – Victoria Gracie, Insider Picks social media associate

Vitamin A

source Vitamin A/Facebook

Last summer I was on the hunt for a great high-waisted two-piece and quickly started finding my feed full of targeted ads on Instagram after a little online shopping. Vitamin A initially lured me in with a different swimsuit, but I discovered this one instead and it makes me feel confident and earns many compliments. – Emily Hochberg, Insider Picks travel editor

Birdy Grey

source Birdy Grey/Instagram

I kept seeing ads for Birdy Grey when I was planning my wedding and looking for bridesmaid dresses. Since I was gifting the dresses to my bridal party, I knew I needed to set a reasonable budget. Each bridesmaid dress is only $99, and there were a ton of colors and styles to choose from. Plus, all the dresses have pockets! I ended up choosing the color and let my bridal party choose their own dress style. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks senior editor

WeWoreWhat

source Bloomingdale’s

I’ve been following fashion influencer Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) for years and came across her Corduroy Flared-Leg Jumpsuit via Instagram story. At the time, I was on the hunt for an elevated New Year’s Eve outfit that would feel more sophisticated than, say, a cropped sweater.

I’m happy to report that the jumpsuit is a worthwhile investment. The front zip closure and puffed sleeves offer a unique, full-body look that any ’70s trend enthusiast will appreciate. My only suggestion is to consider sizing – some reviewers say they wished they sized up or down based on fit. Aside from that, this suit is flattering, high-quality, and looks exceptional on. – Dominique McIntee, Insider Picks editorial fellow