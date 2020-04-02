Nearly 30 startups and small businesses that are donating a portion of their profits to coronavirus relief efforts came together to form the Brands x Better coalition — here’s a list of participating brands

source Dagne Dover/Instagram

As the novel coronavirus progresses, more and more people are unfortunately finding themselves affected in one way or another. In an effort to give back to those who are most impacted, a group of 26 brands recently formed the Brands x Better coalition, which includes retailers that have chosen to donate a percentage of their proceeds to a COVID-19 related organization.

Many of the participating brands – Boll & Branch, Dagne Dover, and Revtown, to name a few – have been staples in the Insider Reviews team’s homes and closets for years. Each brand involved with the coalition is supporting a charitable organization of their choice, with missions ranging from supplying meals to impacted families or providing medical equipment to those working with COVID-19 patients in hospitals. We’ve listed all the participating brands below and included information about the best products each one is known for, the organization it’s supporting, and how to assure your purchase is accounted for by the coalition.

Keep reading to learn more about those participating in the Brands x Better coalition.

Boll & Branch

source Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch is known for its incredibly comfortable sheets, environmentally friendly mattresses, and plush pillows. Use the code GOODNESS at checkout to donate 10% of proceeds to the manufacturing of mattresses and pillows for COVID-19 related medical operations. Plus, you’ll get 10% off your purchase as well.

Dagne Dover

source Dagne Dover/Instagram

Dagne Dover is known for bags that prioritize function without sacrificing form. Through Brands x Better, Dagne Dover is offering shoppers 10% off their purchase, as well as the option to donate 10% of each purchase to their choice of three organizations: The CDC Foundation, Feeding America, and Save the Children.

Faherty

source Faherty

Faherty knows comfort is key when it comes to clothing. It even recently released a work-from-home collection for men and women to keep you cozy yet polished on your video conferences. Faherty’s entire site is currently 25% off, and 2% of your purchase will support the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund.

M.Gemi

source M.Gemi/Facebook

M.Gemi – an Italian startup that specializes in footwear – is known for closet staples that are worth the investment, like The Corsa boot. M.Gemi is holding a 20% off sitewide sale with the code MAGIC20, and it’s donating 10% of proceeds to Direct Relief.

Revtown

source Revtown

Revtown’s most known for impressively comfortable denim for men and women. The clothing brand is donating 2% of proceeds to the Walter Reed Society, and customers can receive free shipping and returns.

Rhone

source Rhone

Rhone creates functional everyday menswear and workout gear that looks sleek and performs well. Spend more than $200 to receive a $100 email credit for future use (through May 31), and 10% of proceeds from purchases made in the month of April will be donated to Direct Relief.

Summersalt

source Summersalt

From sleepwear to swimwear, Summersalt strives for women to feel comfortable and empowered wherever they go. Summersalt is offering 25% off sitewide right now, and for every purchase greater than $125, $15 will go to No Kid Hungry.

Wolf & Shepherd

source Wolf & Shepherd

Wolf & Shepherd understands that comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive – that’s why it created self-proclaimed “ridiculously comfortable” dress shoes. We put their sneakers to the test and agree. Two percent of proceeds from your purchase will be donated to Kidango, and the Steve Nash Foundation is matching donations up to $10,000.

Cotopaxi

source Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi caters to the adventurous: its bright, colorful apparel and gear is made to be used in practically any environment. Through the end of May, Cotopaxi will contribute 1% of revenue from all sales to the International Rescue Committee’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund. Cotopaxi also has a One Utah t-shirt available for preorder, from which they’ll donate 100% of proceeds.

BodyGuardz

source BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz specializes in protective gear for phones and tablets – from screen protectors to durable cases. Use the code BETTERTOGETHER for 10% off all purchases, and 10% of proceeds will go toward supporting Utah hospitals and small businesses through Relief Haven.

Enso Rings

source Enso

Enso’s silicone rings serve as an excellent alternative to traditional metal rings, especially for those who travel a lot and prefer to leave their real rings at home. Enso is donating 100% of proceeds from engraved rings to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Rockets of Awesome

source Rockets of Awesome

Much like its name, this children’s apparel brand channels unbridled enthusiasm and individuality in its design. Rockets of Awesome is holding its first-ever sitewide sale, and 2% of sales will contribute to the Good+Foundation, serving low-income families in New York and Los Angeles.

Rumpl

source Rumpl

Comfort is the key to a well-rested body and mind, something Rumpl’s travel blankets represent through and through. Two percent of Rumpl’s revenue will support 1% for the Planet, and a free Beer Blanket comes with any purchase greater than $49.

REVO

source REVO

While you may not be able to enjoy REVO’s sunglasses much while social distancing, it’s always good to plan ahead. REVO is offering 20% off with the code BRANDSXBETTER, and 10% of each purchase will support Meals on Wheels.

Nomatic

source Nomatic

Nomatic values quality, function, and versatility – all of which are represented in their cleverly designed travel gear. Two percent of sales will be donated to the International Rescue Committee.

TomboyX

source TomboyX

TomboyX strives for inclusivity in everything it creates, which is demonstrated in its size-inclusive, gender-inclusive undergarments and apparel. Underwear and bras are 10-15% off through April, and 2% of every purchase will lend support to YouthCare.

Clean Simple Eats

source Clean Simple Eats

Just as the name implies, Clean Simple Eats produces macro-based meal plans, desserts, and protein powders. Two percent of sales will support No Kid Hungry, and customers can receive $15 off any meal plan with the code CSE15.

Knot Standard

source Knot Standard

Knot Standard’s luxury menswear spans from sweaters and dress shirts fit for the office to custom-made suits. The 10% of proceeds donated by Knot Standard will be split among two critical efforts: the creation and distribution of masks to Mount Sinai and Montefiore Medical Centers, as well as donations to shipping partners making deliveries in vulnerable areas.

Kopari

source Kopari

Kopari’s beauty essentials include anything from sunscreen to skincare, and all its products are coconut oil-based. One dollar from each purchase will be provided to Direct Relief, an organization that provides medical essentials to vulnerable populations in emergency situations.

Lander

source Lander

From phone cases to travel bags to lanterns and hats, Lander’s adventure gear is made to last. Use the code BETTERTOGETHER for 10% off your purchase, and 10% will be donated to Relief Haven in support of COVID-19-impacted hospitals and small businesses in Utah.

Moxyo

source Moxyo

Moxyo’s tech products are as pleasing to the eye as they are to use – from screen protectors dotted with glitter to brightly colored earbuds. Moxyo is also using the BETTERTOGETHER code for 10% off sitewide, and 10% of their proceeds will also support Relief Haven.

OWYN

source OWYN

OWYN – short for Only What You Need – is a one-stop-shop for vegan, plant-based protein drinks. Two percent of all sales will provide support to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE).

Super Coffee

source Super Coffee

Super Coffee brings a new element to the usual cup of joe through using added protein and MCT oil, which helps to prevent inevitable caffeine crashes that result from sugary coffee drinks. Shoppers can receive 20% off with the code BRANDSXBETTER, and 3% of sales will be donated to Bowery Mission – an organization that works with NYC’s homeless community.

Trovata

source Trovata

Trovata’s printed shirts and trendy jumpsuits seem to have Spring on the brain, be it their brightly printed designs ready for waterfront adventures, or their colorful and sleek disposition that’s as appropriate for the office as it is for a date night. The brand is offering 10% off sitewide, and 2% of proceeds will go toward Direct Relief, which provides medical resources to doctors and nurses around the world in emergency situations.

Harrow Sports

source Harrow Sports

Harrow Sports is typically known for creating equipment for fields and courts, but its current focus is keeping its athletes active from home. Harrow is releasing family-friendly, instructional sports videos on its Instagram account, @harrowsports. Plus, Harrow is currently providing 20% off of purchases, and 2% of all sales will support Squash Haven, an organization that empowers New Haven youth through educational-success and wellness initiatives.

The DTX Company

source The DTX Company

In line with its slogan, “direct to everything,” The DTX Company forges connections between technology brands and consumers. Rather than proceeds, The DTX Company is providing its media budget and production materials to Mount Sinai and GetUsPPE.