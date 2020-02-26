Dazzling photos show how Carnival is lighting up the streets of Brazil in 2020

caption Queen of Percussion Savia David of Unidos de Vila Maria Samba School performs during the parade at Anhembi Sambadrome of Sao Paulo on February 22, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. source Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

This week, hundreds and thousands of people are flooding the streets of Brazil to celebrate Carnival with lavish costumes, floats, dances, and music.

Carnival dates back to the 18th century and signifies the beginning of Lent, or the 40 days leading up to Easter.

This year’s festivities will run from February 21 to 29. These are the most dazzling images from Brazil’s 2020 carnival.

The wildest party of the year kicked off in Brazil this week, and the photos are absolutely stunning.

Thousands have gathered in Sambadromes to watch dancers perform a mix of African and Brazilian moves, while others have been partying at all hours in the streets, adorning lavish costumes with sparkles and feathers.

Here are the most dazzling photos from Brazil’s 2020 Carnival, and a look into one of the most colorful celebrations of the year.

Carnival in Brazil dates back to the early 18th century. For Catholics, it signifies the beginning of a 40-day period known as Lent.

caption Performers from the Salgueiro samba school perform during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade on February 24, 2020. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

At the heart of Carnival lies the Sambadrome, a large stadium where thousands gather to watch performers dance the traditional samba.

caption Members of samba schools parade during the 2020 Carnival at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 24, 2020. source Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Samba is a blend of African and Brazilian moves and is rooted in the South American slave trade. The dance originated when slaves from Angola and West Africa shared their love of music and dance with Brazilian locals.

caption Members of the School Unidos do Viradouro performs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 24, 2020. source Gilson Borba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In Rio de Janeiro, performers from the top 13 samba schools display their moves during a multi-day parade, and the audience determines a winner.

caption Members of samba schools parade during the 2020 Carnival at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 24, 2020. source Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Samba schools often include large floats in their performances.

caption Members of Vila Isabel samba school perform during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade on February 24, 2020. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

These floats are brightly decorated, massive structures that samba dancers perform.

caption Members of Vila Isabel samba school perform during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade on February 24, 2020. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Floats and costumes are such an important part of the parade that some schools spend millions of dollars on them.

caption A general view shows a float of the Uniao da Ilha samba school during the first night of Rio’s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

The Sambadrome parade is an explosive mix of dance and culture that dates back to 1932.

caption A member of Estacao Primeira de Mangueira samba school performs during the first night of 2020 Rio’s Carnival Parades at the Sapucai Sambadrome on February 23, 2020 source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

During the parade, women in different samba schools dress in lavish costumes and display themselves as “Carnival princesses.”

caption A Carnival princess performs during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 24, 2020. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Each samba school also has a “Queen of Percussion,” who performs non-stop to the rhythm of parade drummers.

caption Queen of Percussion Lexa of Unidos da Tijuca samba school performs during the second night of 2020 Rio’s Carnival Parades at the Sapucai Sambadrome on February 24, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Samba schools have specific color schemes that they use to decorate their costumes and floats.

caption Members of Vila Isabel samba school perform during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade on February 24, 2020. source MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The parade processions begin with a “comissão de frente,” which is a performance by a small group from each school that reveals the school’s costumes and colors.

caption Members of the Grande Rio samba school perform during the first night of Rio’s Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Some samba costumes include animal themes, while others incorporate references to Brazilian culture and history.

caption Members of Vila Isabel samba school perform during the last night of Rio’s Carnival parade on February 24, 2020. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Makeup plays a big role in dressing up for carnival, and members of samba schools often paint their faces together.

caption A member of Sao Clemente samba school awaits the start of the second night of 2020 Rio’s Carnival Parades at the Sapucai Sambadrome on February 24, 2020. source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Some even paint themselves to resemble members of the animal kingdom.

caption A reveler takes part in the Amigos da Onca street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 22, 2020 ahead of Rio’s annual world famous carnival. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

In Rio, some samba schools date back to the 1930s and 40s, while others were more recently established in the 1990s.

caption Members of Portela samba school performs during the first night of 2020 Rio’s Carnival Parades on February 23, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

These members of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school dressed up in the same costume adorned with glittering lights.

caption Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of 2020 Rio’s Carnival Parades at the Sapucai Sambadrome on February 24, 2020 source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

But Sambadromes aren’t the only places for celebration during Carnival. People also party in the streets, often forming wild dance circles around each other.

caption Revelers participate in the Amigos da Onca street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 22, 2020 ahead of Rio’s annual world famous carnival. source CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Street parties, also known as Blocos, attract hundreds of people to dance, drink, and listen to music together.

caption Revelers participate in DJ Alok’s street carnival block, in the city of Sao Paulo, on February 16, 2020. source Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty Images

During street parties, you can find people performing Frevo dances, a type of movement that involves leaping in the air and twirling colorful umbrellas.

caption Brazilian Frevo dancers perform during the traditional Galo da Madrugada (Dawn Rooster) carnival parade along the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2020. source NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Street parties are meant to be a free celebration of carnival, where all people are welcome to gather in celebrations across the country.

caption Revelers participate in the Bloco Ceu na Terra street carnival celebration in the Santa Teresa neighborhood on February 22, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. source Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Dancers often perform wearing huge headdresses and costumes, but it doesn’t stop them from missing a beat.

caption Brazilian Maracatu dancers perform during the traditional Galo da Madrugada (Dawn Rooster) carnival parade along the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2020. source NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil’s Carnival has deep roots in African culture. Feathers, for instance, were used in African costumes as a symbol of rebirth, and wearing tribal masks have become an important part of today’s celebrations.

caption A reveller takes part in the Maracatu de Baque Solto street carnival parade in Olinda, Pernambuco State, in northeast of Brazil, on February 24, 2020. source LEO MALAFAIA/AFP via Getty Images

In Paraty, a city outside of Rio, people celebrate Carnival with the “Bloco da Lama,” or mud festival. Here, party-goers dunk themselves in mud and dance before going to Carnival parades.

caption A reveller puts mud on a woman’s head during the “Bloco da Lama”, a mud carnival party, in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on February 22, 2020. source DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

