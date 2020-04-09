A photographer captured breathtaking images of a ‘horizontal rainbow’ over a lake in Washington

caption Depending on location, the circumhorizontal arc is a rare occurrence. source Photo courtesy of Cessna Kutz

An amateur photographer captured a breathtaking view of Lake Sammamish in Washington State.

Cessna Kutz likely photographed a circumhorizontal arc, often called a horizontal rainbow or fire rainbow.

In order for the phenomenon to occur, the sun and clouds have to be just right in the sky.

When Cessna Kutz stepped onto her porch on Lake Sammamish, in Washington, she immediately went back inside to grab her camera.

What she had rushed back out to photograph was likely a circumhorizontal arc, often called a horizontal rainbow or fire rainbow.

“The circumhorizontal rainbow was like nothing I have ever seen before, which is why I immediately grabbed my camera and ran outside the second I saw it,” Kutz told Insider in an email.

In order for a colorful arc to appear, a few things have to be just right in the sky. The sun has to be at the right height (higher than 58 degrees) and wispy cirrus clouds must be in the air.

The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals. The ice acts as a prism and refracts light from the sun creating the horizontal arc.

Depending on the location’s latitude, circumhorizontal arcs can appear throughout the year or not at all.

For Kutz, the “rainbow” meant more than just particles in the air.

“Seeing such a phenomenon during these difficult times gave me peace, hope, and reassurance that God has this situation under control,” she wrote. “This will only be temporary and we need to focus on spreading love and positivity instead of fear.”

Photo courtesy of Cessna Kutz

The amateur photographer captured two photographs using her Canon EOS Rebel T5 at 300 mm. She said she didn’t add any filters and “barely” adjusted the colors. Her pictures immediately went viral when she posted them a couple of weeks ago.

“I would say they are my favorite photos ever captured, given how rare this was to see,” she said. “I’m super ecstatic to see all the positive responses from people. It just makes me feel even more blessed to have witnessed such an incredible moment.”

She said it’s also brought in new followers and visitors to her photography site.