Louisville police conducting a drug bust charged into Breonna Taylor’s house and shot her 8 times. Her family says they were at the wrong address.

caption Tamika Palmer, left, embraced her daughter Juniyah Palmer during a vigil for her other daughter, Breonna Taylor, outside the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on March 19, 2020. source Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/Reuters

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police in her Louisville home on March 13 during a narcotics bust.

Police said someone inside the apartment opened fire at them, injuring an officer.

But a defense attorney for Taylor’s boyfriend said in a court filing that police didn’t announce themselves while entering, so Kenneth Walker thought someone was breaking into the apartment.

The family is being represented by Benjamin Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney who has represented other black shooting victims, including Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

The shooting death of yet another black person has been thrust into the national spotlight.

This time it’s the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, who was killed by police in her Louisville home during a narcotics bust in the early hours of March 13.

Police said they returned fire after someone in the apartment shot at them, injuring an officer, according to the Associated Press.

However, Rob Eggert, a defense attorney for Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said in court filings that the police team – which included two officers and one sergeant – didn’t knock or announce themselves when entering the apartment, the Courier Journal reported.

“While police may claim to have identified themselves, they did not,” Eggert wrote in the filing viewed by the Courier Journal. “Mr. Walker and Ms. Taylor again heard a large bang on the door. Again, when they inquired there was no response that there was police outside. At this point, the door suddenly explodes. Counsel believes that police hit the door with a battering ram.”

caption Photos of Breonna Taylor were displayed during a vigil for her outside the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on March 19, 2020. source Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/Reuters

Walker fired one round in self-defense, but officers “failed to use any sound reasonable judgment” and fired “more than 25 blind shots into multiple homes,” Eggert added.

Following the incident, Eggert said he inspected the building where the pair lived and located proof of at least 20 gunshots, eight of which hit Taylor, killing her.

“Breonna Taylor was shot at least eight times by the officers’ gunfire and died as a result. Breonna had posed no threat to the officers and did nothing to deserve to die at their hands,” the complaint says, according to the Associated Press.

Her family initially had a hard time finding out what happened

Taylor’s family described her as a kind and honest person, who loved helping people in her role as an EMT.

Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, told The 19th News and Washington Post that a phone call from Walker roused her from sleep in the middle of the night.

“I think they shot Breonna,” Walker told her, prompting Palmer to throw on some clothes and race out of her house for Taylor’s apartment.

As the sun rose, Palmer recalled that police were tight-lipped, seeking information on Taylor’s enemies and whether she was having issues with Walker.

She also drove from the house, to the hospital, and back to the house in search of information about her child – only to realize that Taylor had died, the news outlets reported.

Palmer struggled to reconcile with the fact that she paid more attention to her daughter’s safety while she was working on the frontlines of the pandemic rather than when she was at home.

“She was an essential worker. She had to go to work,” Palmer said the 19th and the Post. “She didn’t have a problem with that. … To not be able to sleep in her own bed without someone busting down her door and taking her life. … I was just like, ‘Make sure you wash your hands!'”

An attorney who’s also representing Ahmaud Arbery’s family is on the case

In a lawsuit filed in April, Taylor’s family alleged that officers weren’t looking for Taylor or Walker. They executed the raid at the wrong address despite having already taken a suspect into custody earlier that day.

The Courier Journal identified the police’s suspect as Jamarcus Glover and reported that he was detained more than 10 miles away from Taylor’s house. Officers identified Glover before executing the search warrant at Taylor’s house, where they didn’t find any drugs, the Courier Journal reported.

The Criminal Interdiction Squad, which was involved in the incident, does not use body-worn cameras so there’s no footage of the incident, Police Chief Steve Conrad said, according to the Courier Journal.

The three policemen involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, according to the Associated Press, while Walker, a licensed gun owner, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

“Not one person has talked to me. Not one person has explained anything to me,” Palmer told the Post. “I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all.”

Having accused police officers of wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence, Taylor’s family on Monday enlisted the help of Benjamin Crump, a well-known civil rights and personal injury attorney.

Crump, who also represented the family of Trayvon Martin, issued a statement to news outlets, deeming Taylor’s killing “inexcusable.”

“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department,” Crump said in the statement. “Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the Department has not provided any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred, nor have they taken responsibility for her senseless killing.”

Crump is among the lawyers working with the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed during a jog in South Georgia on February 23 after being pursued and shot by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, both of whom are white.

The pair told police that Arbery resembled a burglary suspect, but, after roaming free for more than two months after Arbery died, they were arrested on May 6. They face felony murder and aggravated assault charges. The delay of justice in Arbery’s case has triggered waves of unrest and protests, and triggered investigations into and calls for the resignation of local prosecutors.

Crump also represented the family of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, in Florida in 2012.

Meanwhile, it’s been nearly two months since Taylor was killed, but her death has snagged the attention of people after activist Shaun King shared her story on social media.

King is pushing for charges to be brought against the offending police officers and called on Mayor Greg Fischer and Gov. Andy Beshear to intervene.

A Change.org petition seeking justice for Taylor has amassed over 11,000 signatures as of Tuesday evening.

“For weeks, the city treated Breonna like she was a criminal, calling her a ‘suspect’ before finally admitting that she was an innocent, crimeless victim,” the petition says. “She had no drugs. She committed no crime. Yet, she is dead, and the perpetrators are facing no charges.”

Taylor’s sister, Ju’Niyah Palmer, has been making the rounds of social media with pictures of the two of them and the hashtag, #JusticeForBre.

She told the Post that her goal is to remind people that Taylor was a victim – she didn’t have so much as a criminal record.

“I’m just getting awareness for my sister, for people to know who she is, what her name is,” she said.

This article has been updated.