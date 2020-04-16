Beauty influencer Bretman Rock is begging fans to stop visiting his home to take photos with him, especially during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Bretman Rock addressed his fans in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday. source Bretman Rock/Instagram

Bretman Rock posted a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, in which he begged fans to stop visiting his home in the hopes of getting a photo with him.

According to the influencer, he decided to post the videos after two fans knocked on his door, asked if he was home, and later left a note on his car.

While Rock says he’s happy to take photos with fans and chat with them in public, he draws the line at uninvited guests – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time Rock has addressed overly eager fans; in November 2019, the YouTuber said people crashed his father’s funeral.

Bretman Rock might be known for his humorous YouTube videos and Instagram posts, but he recently got serious on social media.

On Wednesday, the beauty influencer took to his Instagram Stories with a request for fans to stop visiting his home uninvited. According to Rock, he wasn’t planning on speaking about the issue, but felt he had to do so after two men knocked on his door, asked Rock’s boyfriend if the influencer was home, and later left a note on his car.

“Please do not show up at my house and ask me for a picture, especially during this time when everybody is supposed to be m—– f—— staying home,” Rock said in his video.

caption Bretman Rock loves to meet fans — just not at his home. source Bretman Rock/Instagram

On Instagram, Bretman Rock said he’ll need to start taking more drastic measures if fans continue to visit his home uninvited

“Can y’all not do that please, because next time I really will be calling the m—– f—— cops,” Rock said. “Like, I understand – no I don’t understand because if I was a fan of f—— somebody, I would not, I really would not, show up at their house.”

“So please – I’m getting mad, I’m getting mad – stop coming to my house. Like please,” he continued.

According to Rock, he’s more than happy to meet fans. Those who visit his home to do so, however, cross a line.

“If you guys do see me in public, please please please do not hesitate to say hi to me, I will always say hi back,” he said on Instagram. “We can talk, we can hug, we can take pictures, whatever we want. Like just don’t show up at my house.”

This isn’t the first time Rock has spoken out against overly eager fans

In November 2019, Rock shared on social media that people attended his father’s funeral unannounced, and took photos of his entire family.

“Can people just let me be sad for onces,” Rock wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m here in the Philippines for my dad who just passed, don’t come to my house and ask me for pictures.. so many people showed up to my dad’s funeral uninvited and started taking pics of my dad and my family.. Like why? It’s common sense.”

I just don’t understand why people think it’s okay to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying … how you you gonna say “condolences , can we take a picture ?” — Bretman Rocking chair (@bretmanrock) November 21, 2019

Other social-media stars have urged fans to stay away from their private residences

In January 2019, the Dolan Twins asked fans to stay away from their father’s wake and funeral after hashtags like #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #seandolanfuneralparty began popping up on Twitter. According to the Daily Mail, some people who used the hashtags actually wished to attend, while others were attempting to mock the YouTubers.

Similarly, David Dobrik has asked fans to stay away from his home on numerous occasions. In June, the YouTuber appeared in a video for Architectural Digest, in which he said he’s had to nail doors shut to keep uninvited guests out.

The YouTuber also used his Instagram story to document what happens when fans arrive unannounced. The clips have been reshared by Awesomeness TV.

Representatives for Bretman Rock did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.