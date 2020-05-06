Meet the ‘brew dogs,’ 2 golden retrievers delivering beer to customers under lockdown in New York

caption Karen and Mark Heuwetter and their two dogs Buddy and Barley make a beer delivery on May 3, 2020 in Huntington Village, New York. source Al Bello/Getty Images

Barley and Buddy, known as the “brew dogs,” have been delighting costumers by delivering beer from Six Harbors Brewing Company in Huntington, New York.

The brewery employed the two pups after coronavirus lockdowns in New York forced the owners to transition into a delivery service.

“Buddy and Barley are superstars in the town of Huntington,” Karen Heuwetter, one of the owners, told CBS News. “They have been requested on many cases, and we are making it well known that they can deliver beer to your house.”

New York’s most lovable delivery crew has been delighting costumers by bringing beer to people under lockdown.

Barley and Buddy – the “brew dogs” of the Six Harbors Brewing Company in Long Island – are accompanying their owners on beer runs to bring a smile to those stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

The furry duo has been requested on countless deliveries, and have even driven revenue for the family-owned brewery.

These adorable photos show how the two golden retrievers have been running door to door with beer cans slung around their necks, to greet costumers and spread cheer.

Buddy and Barley have been bringing joy to beer lovers in Huntington, Long Island, ever since their owners began taking them on deliveries for Six Harbors Brewing Company.

Known as Huntington’s “brew dogs,” the two golden retrievers began accompanying their owners amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

When New York went under lockdown, Six Harbors, a family-owned microbrewery on Long Island, was forced to switch their business to a curbside and delivery model.

But the owners of the brewery, Karen and Mark Heuwetter, had never operated a delivery service before. “When it first came out we were like, holy smokes, can we open? Can we close? What do we do?” Mark told CBS News. “We had to redefine our business. We never had curbside, we never had delivery.”

The couple began taking Buddy and Barley on delivery trips with them, and the town of Huntington quickly fell in love. “We took the dogs on a few trips and people were loving the dogs when they came … so we added them,” Mark told the New York Daily News.

Though Buddy and Barley both carry makeshift four packs around their necks to symbolize the beer deliveries, the cans are all empty and Mark and Karen carry the actual load.

But the brew dogs bring customers across Huntington joy by running up to their porches and giving them an opportunity to play with a furry friend.

“When they go out and make people smile, I think people really like that. In fact, people need that these days, so when they put a smile on people’s faces they’re doing their job — which, by nature, is easy for them,” Karen told CBS News.

And though the brewery has been struggling amid the pandemic, the Heuwetters have seen an increase in online sales ever since they started taking the dogs out. Customers are even able to request them for deliveries.

“Buddy and Barley are superstars in the town of Huntington,” Karen told CBS News. “They have been requested on many cases, and we are making it well-known that they can deliver beer to your house.”

But Buddy and Barley were popular long before their delivery days. On a typical day at the brewery, they’d lounge around or walk from table to table to greet new costumers.

“Buddy and Barley love people,” Mark told the New York Daily News. When they added them to the delivery roster, it was a no-brainer that costumers would be thrilled.

Here, Long Island Jewish Hospital Emergency Department technician Richard Fernandez looks delighted to see the pups.

“We just wanted to create something different … and it’s morphed into this whole thing of the brew dog show,” Mark told New York Daily News.

And when they come to the door, costumers are given the opportunity to take a picture with the famous brew dogs.

