A woman died before her wedding and the would-be videographer created a website to harass her grieving groom after refusing to give him a refund

A woman died before her wedding, and her groom attempted to get a refund from the videographer he’d hired.

The company, Copper Stallion Media, refuses a refund, which resulted in bad reviews.

In retaliation for the bad reviews, the company made a website named after the groom, harassing and mocking him.

On the groom’s would-be wedding day, the company tweeted: “We hope you sob and cry all day.”

When the fiance of a Colorado woman who recently died in a car crash asked for his $1,800 deposit back from a videographer, the company refused. The man, Justin Montney, then left Copper Stallion Media a negative review.

In retaliation for the unflattering remarks, and related press attention, the company created a website under Montney’s name and harassed and mocked him and his late-partner online, Denver 7 first reported.

“In the news story, he admits that the contract was non-refundable but says we should give the money back due to the circumstance,” the video company wrote about Montney on the recently acquired justinmontney.com. “Life is a bitch, Justin.”

Montney also told Denver 7 that Copper Stallion threatened to sue him for the negative attention it has received since refusing the refund.

​”Since this smear campaign started, we have received numerous emails, phone calls, and comments online. We are documenting everything to build our case against Justin Montney,” the company said on the site. “We have acquired this domain name for the next two years.”

Copper Stallion Media said it is using Montney’s deposit money to pay for the website it took out using his name

Montney reached out to a local television station after Copper Stallion threatened to sue him, according to Denver 7.

While Montney knew that his $1,800 deposit was non-refundable, he thought the vendor would return it anyway.

“They should have been able to do (that) because they didn’t render any services,” Montney told Denver 7.

Copper Stallion, though, said on justinmontney.com that wedding vendors usually can’t refund deposits because they have already blocked off a date and secured videographer that could lose out on that income.

“It is not right that people can go online and trash a company,” the website says. “The contract was non-refundable. We will NEVER refund Justin Montney even with the online threats and harassment. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit.”

In addition to trash-talking the grieving groom on a website in his name, the company also appears to have tweeted mocking remarks toward him on an account that has since been deleted.

Some Twitter users screenshotted the tweet before the page was removed. In it, the company shared an apparent picture of Montney and his late fiancee on what would have been their wedding day.

It says, “After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day.”

Copper Stallion Media wrote on its own website that it is not accepting new clients at this time.

A former wedding videographer for Copper Stallion said he had to fight for his paycheck

A former videographer with Copper Stallion Media, Alex Murphy, told Denver 7 that he left the company last year because they refused to pay him.

He said he found the job on Craigslist and never spoke to anyone over the phone. After three months fighting for his final paycheck, he received one, he told the station. The check didn’t come from Copper Stallion Media, but rather from Organized Weddings, LLC.

The address on the check from Organized Weddings, LLC, is linked to a man named Jesse J. Clark, Denver 7 reported. The Massachusetts Attorney General sued Clark in 2013 for taking the money of 90 couples and never delivering on their wedding videography.

He ran at least five photography businesses under a variety of aliases throughout Massachusetts, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported at the time. Clark had a history of mental health issues, according to The Telegram’s report.

Business Insider’s attempts to reach Clark and Copper Stallion were unsuccessful Tuesday.