A bride showed her grandmother her wedding dress through a window because of the coronavirus

caption Margaret and Rev Ford planned their wedding in six days, and they arranged for Margaret’s hospitalized grandmother to see them through a window after their ceremony. source Margaret Ford

Margaret and Rev Ford were supposed to have a wedding with 255 guests on April 4, 2020, but the coronavirus forced them to cancel the event.

At the same time, Margaret’s grandmother was diagnosed with leukemia, which meant she wouldn’t be able to attend any kind of wedding celebration for her granddaughter because she is immunocompromised.

The Fords decided to have a small, 25-person wedding that was planned in a week.

The couple also visited Margaret’s grandmother after the ceremony, showing her the bride and groom’s attire through a window so she could be part of the day.

Margaret and Rev Ford had been planning their wedding for over a year when they realized they had to cancel it.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based couple met on Bumble in 2017, and they got engaged in October 2018.

They were supposed to have ample time to plan for their 2020 wedding, which was set to take place after Margaret graduated from law school.

But they couldn’t plan for the coronavirus.

Their 255-guest wedding was supposed to take place on April 4, 2020

caption Margaret and Rev Ford had a 255-person wedding planned for April 4, 2020. source Stephanie Axtell Photography and Videography

“We had about a year-and-a-half-long engagement,” Margaret Ford told Insider. “We had been anticipating that date for so long.”

But as the date got closer, the coronavirus pandemic intensified in the United States, leading North Carolina to ban gatherings of more than 100 people.

The ban made them realize the wedding couldn’t go on as planned. They officially canceled it on Saturday, March 14.

“Whenever you plan your wedding, you never expect anything like this to happen,” Margaret told Insider.

At the same time, Margaret’s family was reeling after finding out that her grandmother had cancer

The Wednesday before they canceled the wedding, Margaret’s grandmother was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

The diagnosis meant she wouldn’t be able to attend any kind of nuptials Margaret and Rev had in the coming weeks, as she is immunocompromised.

“That week felt like an eternity,” Margaret said. “It just felt like we kept getting hit in the face over and over again.”

Margaret’s grandmother had been involved in planning the wedding from the beginning, even buying Margaret’s wedding dress and veil for her.

Margaret had planned for her grandmother and mother to dress her on her wedding day, but that would be impossible because of her grandmother’s condition.

“It was devastating,” she said of finding out her grandmother couldn’t come to her wedding. “It absolutely was.”

“It’s just hard to be in a state of the world right now where everything seems to be unexpected and unknown.”

After talking it over with their families, Margaret and Rev decided to get married a week later in front of a smaller group of people

When they decided to cancel, it was Margaret who brought up getting married the following Saturday, March 21.

“We really just said we have to boil it down to ‘What is the purpose of a wedding?'” she said of their thought process about the event.

caption The couple decided to have a smaller wedding in March because of the coronavirus. source Stephanie Axtell Photography and Videography

“It’s love and being with really your immediate family,” she said, and Rev agreed.

“So we Googled how to plan a wedding in six days, and we went to town,” she said.

They narrowed their 255-person guest list to 25 people, and they were prepared to get the list down to 10 people if public health guidelines got stricter.

The wedding came together in just six days

They considered having the wedding at a chapel in the hospital Margaret’s grandmother was staying in for treatment, but the spread of the coronavirus made the Fords realize that doing so could put her in danger.

They also decided it was in Margaret’s grandmother’s best interest if her family didn’t physically visit her anymore, as they wanted to prevent her from contracting the virus or any other illness.

caption The wedding was planned in less than a week. source Stephanie Axtell Photography & Videography

The family affair ultimately took place at St. Lutheran’s James Church in Concord, North Carolina. Rev’s grandfather served as the officiant.

Stephanie Axtell Photography and Videography documented the event.

The wedding was livestreamed so their friends could watch the event from the safety of their homes.

“This is out of everyone’s control, so really all we can do is make the best out of a pretty terrible situation,” Margaret said of the wedding.

The couple also had an even smaller reception with family, where they cut cake and shared a first dance.

Although her grandmother couldn’t attend the wedding in person, Margaret made sure she was still part of the day

Margaret’s aunt FaceTimed her grandmother throughout the wedding ceremony, so she could see her granddaughter get married.

“As soon as we got to the end of the aisle, we were able to talk to her and she was the first one to congratulate us,” Margaret told Insider of her grandmother’s role in the day.

caption Margaret Ford’s grandmother watched the wedding via FaceTime. source Stephanie Axtell Photography & Videography

Margaret and Rev were also able to see a glimpse of her in person on their wedding day thanks to a conveniently placed window.

A few days before the wedding, Margaret’s grandmother was moved to a new room in the hospital that had a window.

When Margaret and Rev found out her grandmother could see the parking lot of the hospital from her view, they decided they would visit her after their wedding ceremony.

“We just decided she has to see us. She wasn’t able to physically be there, but the least we can do is go up to her window, so she can see us as husband and wife,” Margaret said.

“It was so hard that she wasn’t there. But I couldn’t not see her on my wedding day.”

Margaret’s family captured video footage of the moment.

“We made the best out of the situation, and I would’ve done anything in the world to have my grandmother there,” Margaret said.

“But the fact that she was able to watch virtually and we were able to visit her and she saw me in my wedding dress after just meant the world to us.”

“She is in the highest of spirits right now,” Margaret said of her grandmother. “We just can’t wait for her to heal as soon as possible from this.”

Margaret also noted that there’s a shortage of blood donors amid the pandemic that can help people like her grandmother, and she urged those who are able to donate as soon as they can.

Margaret said she would advise other couples who have weddings scheduled for the spring of 2020 to get married sooner rather than later

“When Rev and I made the decision to get married in six days and move our date up, we really took ourselves away from the situation at hand,” Margaret said.

“We had to remind ourselves of the real reason for getting married.”

“We held on to April 4,” she added, saying the original wedding date had become important to them over the course of their planning, which made it hard to accept they had to reschedule.

“Our wedding bands are engraved with April 4.”

caption The Fords encouraged other couples to move their weddings up if possible. source Stephanie Axtell Photography & Videography

“But we couldn’t hold on to the date any longer. We just had to hold on to the love that we had for each other.”

“By forgoing the date and picking March 24, we found so much happiness and so much love. Even though it’s a hard decision, if everyone can just go back to the reason you’re marrying the person you’re marrying, why wait?”

“You need to be able to go through times like this together,” Margaret added, noting that getting married also allowed her to be on Rev’s health insurance, which is more important than ever because of the pandemic.

“Instead of going on a honeymoon, we called his HR department and got me on his health insurance,” she said jokingly of their first actions after getting married.

caption The Fords are enjoying their new phase of married life. source Stephanie Axtell Photography & Videography

Now, the Fords are in quarantine at home in Charlotte, which they’re trying to think of as a mini-honeymoon.

They had a trip to Saint Lucia scheduled for April that will likely not happen.

“We’re just re-centering our focus,” Margaret said. “Spending time together is the most important thing, and it doesn’t matter if we’re on a beach or inside our house in Charlotte.”

“We’re just enjoying each other’s time.”