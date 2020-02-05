Briogeo’s ‘Superfoods’ shampoo and conditioner duo works so well to nourish my dry hair that I’ve been able to cut down on expensive salon treatments

source Briogeo

Between dry weather, hot showers, and heat-styling, my thick hair has been feeling dry and brittle.

I recently tried Briogeo’s Superfoods Hair Bar system ($50) and found the products to be almost as effective at softening my hair as getting a keratin treatment.

Hair Bar is a value pack that includes two full-size bottles and two minis of the brand’s ‘Be Gentle, Be Kind’ line of shampoos and conditioners, which feature nutrient-dense ingredients that nourish damaged hair.

After several washes, my hair already looks more hydrated, less dull, and feels softer to the touch.

I’m not one to mince words about my unruly Mia Thermopolis hair, especially during the winter. Frigid temperatures severely dehydrate my thick locks, while my sudsy drugstore brands contain harsh additives that exacerbate the situation. Add steamy showers to the mix, and what I endure is a life of brittle and straw-like strands.

Normally, I’d opt for a keratin treatment, a chemical restoration process that straightens and smooths hair (and one I’ve been doing since middle school). But, they’re expensive – starting at $250 – and require, for me at least, a four-hour excursion to the salon.

I recently discovered Briogeo’s Superfoods Hair Bar via Instagram sleuthing, and it’s the only at-home haircare system that nourishes my hair almost as well as a keratin treatment.

The Hair Bar value set features Briogeo’s acclaimed “Be Gentle, Be Kind” vegan kale and apple shampoo-conditioner duo, plus convenient travel-sized versions of its banana and coconut formulas, all inspired by the healthy ingredients found in smoothies and juices. This line is specifically formulated for parched hair, and considering my seasonal woes, I’d say I’m a qualified candidate. (For what it’s worth, you can also buy the products individually, but the Hair Bar pack offers the best value.)

In 2019, the matcha and apple versions were heralded in Allure’s Best of Beauty awards and described as “a wellness retreat for stressed-out hair.” Several washes later, I can see why: My mane is soft and smooth.

Here’s how the products work:

The ‘Be Gentle, Be Kind’ Superfoods shampoo:

Briogeo’s sulfate-free kale-apple shampoo doesn’t make my hair super pin-straight as a Keratin would, but it does make it more manageable, even when air-dried. With a quarter-size amount of product, I can generously scrub my roots and comb through matted knots with ease. Post-shower, my hair feels like silk, a valiant feat in the dead of winter.

Think of it as a natural smoothie for your hair – packed with a natural blend that promotes hair growth and strengthens the root. Whether you opt for the full-sized kale and apple or miniature banana and coconut bottle, the shampoo washes off the buildup from products, excess oil, and grime. If your results are anything like mine, with continued use, your hair won’t feel (or look) as flaky and parched.

The ‘Be Gentle, Be Kind’ Superfoods conditioner:

Briogeo’s kale-apple conditioner smooths dead ends and manages my frizzy flyaways, earning a spot on my list of necessities if I were stuck on a desert island.

This concentrated conditioner deeply soothes and hydrates after shampooing. Like any great conditioner for thick hair, its consistency is rich and creamy, which better absorbs and protects the shaft (also known as the part of your hair that comprises its most critical layers). This not only makes detangling a breeze, but helps my hair feel plush throughout the day. I apply just enough to marinate my split ends and glide through the tangles, only opting for extra when I plan to use hot tools.

The results:

caption Though I desperately need a trim, my split ends look noticeably softer and more tame. It’s also worth noting that my hair is completely air-dried here and I don’t have other smoothing products in it. source Dominique McIntee/Business Insider

The Superfoods Hair Bar carries a steep $50 price-tag; but, in my opinion, it could actually save you money. You should be able to limit pricey salon treatments and bi-weekly shopping trips for product replacements. Minimal product goes a long way, so I find it to be a cost-effective solution that eliminates the financial burden tied to damaged hair.

(Nonetheless, if you’re in a serious budget bind, we have a whole slew of wallet-friendly favorites here.)

The bottom line:

Briogeo’s Superfoods Hair Bar is a shampoo and conditioner set that does what it says it will. Thanks to a mix of vitamins, fruits, and vegetable fatty acids, the Be Gentle, Be Kind duo replenishes and restores fragile hair while lending protection against the effects of dry weather and heat damage. Take the plunge, and you may even end up saving the money you typically reserve for exorbitant treatments.