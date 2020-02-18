The 25 most daring and over-the-top outfits celebrities wore on the BRIT Awards 2020 red carpet

caption Lizzo (left), Ellie Goulding (middle), and Billie Eilish (right). source Getty Images

The 40th annual BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday evening.

Hosted by British comedian Jack Whitehall, the biggest night in British music saw performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Sir Rod Stewart.

From Lizzo wearing a chocolate bar-inspired ensemble to Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Burberry (right down to her nails), there were also plenty of memorable looks on the red carpet.

Here are the 25 most daring and over-the-top outfits from the night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lizzo looked good as hell in a chocolate-inspired outfit complete with a jewel-encrusted clutch shaped like a candy bar.

source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Her detailed strapless gown with an asymmetrical neckline even featured a $0.25 price tag.

Harry Styles paired his burgundy suit with an oversized collar and pearls.

source TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The “Lights Up” singer’s outfit included a tribute to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack in the form of a black ribbon – known to symbolize mourning – on his lapel.

Billie Eilish dressed like a true Brit in a Burberry trench coat, visor, and socks, and even had nails to match.

source Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

She paired the designer’s classic trench coat with the same iconic tartan print on her nails.

Ashnikko had one of the most daring looks of the whole night, complete with a silver pore strip across her nose.

caption Ashnikko at the BRITs 2020. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The singer was flanked by two men in white boiler suits who carried her extra-long blue pigtails behind her.

Ellie Goulding stood out in a colorful lace cut-out dress.

Goulding paired her daring cut-out dress with a simple up-do and black heels.

FKA Twigs opted for a romantic velvet look complete with a trailing lace belt.

The BRIT Award nominee ensured her outfit had plenty of drama with a matching velvet oversized jacket and cropped trousers.

Charli XCX added a touch of drama to the red carpet in a black tulle gown paired with wet-look hair.

She completed the striking look with a diamond-encrusted choker.

Burna Boy kept warm on the red carpet in an oversized blue puffer jacket.

The singer was prepared for the cold London weather with his look.

Hailee Steinfeld went for a floor-length blue floral lace dress.

The singer paired with simple silver accessories and wore her hair loose.

Anne-Marie took princess dressing to another level in a pink satin gown with an oversized bow.

The singer even finished off her look with pastel pink hair to match.

Jorja Smith wore an orange, yellow, and brown jumpsuit with matching boots on the red carpet.

Smith let her outfit do the talking, and kept her accessories simple to match.

Paloma Faith’s oversized pink hat matched her floral dress.

Faith’s oversized hat added a pop of colour to her outfit, and she completed the look with a simple Miu Miu purse.

Maya Jama’s gown brought old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet.

Her look was completed with a pair of elbow-length gloves and simple black heels.

American singer Ashley Roberts showed off her entire midriff in a jeweled crop top and matching skirt.

Roberts accessorized her outfit with an equally eye-catching fluffy white purse.

Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law opted for head-to-toe black with a bold red lip.

Her simple dress was decorated with what appeared to be silver balls.

“Love Island” host Laura Whitmore put a twist on the simple mini-dress with a sparking newspaper print.

Whitmore wasn’t the only celebrity who opted for a fluffy purse to complete the look.

Model Abbey Clancy was another star who opted for all black on the red carpet.

Clancy’s simple black mini-dress came with a dose of drama in the form of a floor-length train.

British DJ Annie Mac went for an off-the-shoulder green dress.

A pop of color came in the form of a pair of neon yellow shoes.

Singer-songwriter Mollie King opted for an eye-catching strapless orange dress.

She finished the colorful look with contrasting pink satin shoes.

Singer Joy Crookes wore a traditional south Asian costume and stunning jewelry to match.

Crookes told the BBC she chose her outfit so that “young girls can see someone who looks like their mum, their auntie, their gran on the red carpet at the BRITs.”

Model Eva Apio’s black and white dress featured a thigh-high split.

The model’s black and white ensemble included a fringed sleeve.

Radio DJ Daisy Maskell dared to bare in high-waisted shimmering gold pants and a matching bikini top.

She wore gold sandals to match her glittering look.

“Love Island” star Montana Brown’s look consisted of a yellow body overlaid with a silver chainmail effect dress on top.

Her dress by Rami Kadi was paired with a simple clutch and sandals.

Clara Amfo went for a modern take on suit dressing.

The radio presenter’s tuxedo featured a flared leg and embellished bows.

Tallia Storm’s plain black gown came with a dramatic thigh-high split.

The British singer contrasted her plain black dress with a pair of animal print heels.

Read more:

Lizzo looked like a literal snack in a dress inspired by a Hershey’s chocolate bar on the red carpet

Watch Billie Eilish perform her James Bond theme song for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Billie Eilish matched her Burberry trench coat to her nails on the red carpet at the BRITs