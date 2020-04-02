A man on lockdown in the UK celebrated his 32nd birthday by running a marathon in his 6-meter long garden

caption James Campbell. source Getty/Jacob King

Of all the ways to celebrate your birthday, running a marathon in your back yard probably isn’t top of most people’s list.

But that’s exactly what Briton James Campbell did on Wednesday in order to raise money for the country’s health services during the United Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown.

Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday running the length of his six-meter-long garden after promising to run a marathon on Twitter if one of his posts received 10,000 retweets.

His tweet doubled the target, and Campbell didn’t fail to deliver, completing the 26.2 mile run in just over five hours, according to AP News, running over 7000 lengths of his garden.

By Thursday, Campbell had raised over $31,000 (£25,000) for the UK’s health services via a Just Giving page.

“The amount of money it has raised, it’s incredible,” he said after, according to Athletics Weekly.

“I can’t say thank you enough, really. An absolutely incredible response. Hopefully it will make a bit of a difference.”

Campbell isn’t the first person to run a marathon at home in recent weeks, with France native Elisha Nochomovitz choosing the do so on his balcony earlier in the month, completing the task in just under seven hours.

In early February, Pan Shancu, a Chinese medicine health therapist from Hangzhou, ran 31 miles in his apartment. He managed to complete 6,250 laps around his apartment in just under five hours.

