A woman turned a Britney Spears song into a hilarious ode to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo while social distancing

caption Missy Modell showed her appreciation for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a Britney Spears parody. source Missy Modell/Instagram

New York residents have been under a stay-at-home order for weeks, and in that time, Missy Modell decided to release a parody of Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy” in honor of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Modell rewrote the lyrics and renamed the song “(I’m Loving) Cuomo” after being impressed by the way the governor is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modell spoke to Insider about how she came up with the idea for the parody and her plans to release more videos.

New York residents have been under a stay-at-home order since Gov. Andrew Cuomo enacted his “PAUSE” program on March 20. At this point, it means that Missy Modell had been home for about four weeks when she decided to release a parody of Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy” dedicated to the governor of New York on Sunday.

The trained musician and founder and CEO of Yes Mam, a brand consulting agency, told Insider she’s actually been doing parody videos for a while, but this one came together in a matter of 48 hours.

“I was talking to my family just about how proud we are to be New Yorkers right now. I just needed something fun and felt like it would, hopefully, make people laugh,” she said. “We had such a blast doing it. We were being so silly.”

Modell recorded the song on Saturday, and on Sunday, her boyfriend Greg helped her film and edit the music video to share that same day. The parody starts off with Modell wearing blue silk pajamas while holding cleaning supplies before she begins admiring Cuomo on the TV and computer.

“A nostalgic ode to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, whilst in #quarantine ❤️,” she captioned the clip.

She revealed it was actually Greg’s idea to use that Spears song. The original chorus starts, “You drive me crazy, I just can’t sleep. I’m so excited, I’m in too deep.” In the parody version, Modell sings, “I’m loving Cuomo, I just can’t sleep. Those morning briefings are just for me.”

Modell explained that rewriting the lyrics came naturally to her.

“I like to use the structure of the song and make it sound as familiar as possible by using the same rhymes. I made a whole list of buzz words that I could use in the song that felt really relevant,” she said.

Since COVID-19 reached New York, Cuomo has received a lot of praise for how he’s leading the state during this pandemic.

“I think it would make him laugh because I don’t think he ever imagined he would become this sex symbol, at least for us New Yorkers,” Modell said, laughing.

The main message Modell wants people to get out of her latest parody video is to stay home.

“I feel like people just want to feel like they are part of a community right now,” she said. “The most important thing right now is for people to be kind to each other and the kindest thing you can do right now is to stay home.”

Modell’s parody videos always include a call to action

Last year, Modell released her own version of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” criticizing the 2019 bill Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law that would imprison doctors who perform abortions for up to 99 years.

At the end of the video, she asked viewers to support the Yellowhammer Fund and Planned Parenthood.

“I think it’s just how I’m wired,” Modell said. “I’m always thinking about the community and how I personally can be a better person.”