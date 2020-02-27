Britney Spears posted an Instagram video of the exact moment she broke her foot, and you can hear the bone snap

- source
- Pop star Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram of the exact moment she broke her foot while dancing, and you can clearly hear the bone snap.
- “I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot,” Spears captioned the clip, which showed her twirling and jumping to the Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire.”
- After explaining that she was barefoot in the video because it helps her grip the floor better, Spears added, “PS You can hear where I broke my foot here… sorry it’s kind of loud!!!!!”
- The “Toxic” singer’s moment of injury is pretty audible in the clip, and occurs towards the end after she completes a series of turns.
- Luckily, Spears got treatment for her injury, which according to an Instagram post by her boyfriend Sam Asghari, was a broken metatarsal bone.
